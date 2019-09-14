VAN ETTEN — Following heated code enforcement discussion at last month’s Van Etten Town Board meeting, conversation ensued at Thursday night’s meeting which brought clarification in terms of how Child Protective Services and code enforcement work together.
Chemung County Children and Family Services Supervisor Jennifer Yannette was in attendance to address a perceived increase in calls to town code enforcement.
“I asked her to come because there were questions of my right-of-entry into certain places,” explained code enforcement officer TJ Swartout. “So, CPS, they’re not qualified to determine whether a structure is fit for human occupancy. That’s my job, so when they get called to Van Etten, and they see something that they don’t know whether it’s right or wrong, I get called to come along.”
“That’s how I end up finding these properties that we deal with,” he added.
“It’s not going to be on every call — absolutely not,” Yannette said. “It’s just if the worker sees something and is like ‘I’m not sure if this is up to code or not’ — we’re not trained in code issues, so that’s when we would call.”
“Chemung County, as a whole, is really looking into lead issues,” she continued. “We have a lead coalition now being run by the county health department now because Chemung County has been identified as an area that has high lead levels in children, combined with very low testing rates.”
The department is trying to look into it more, Yannette continued.
“With some houses built pre-1975, we are going to be asking code enforcement to assist us in those to see if they’re up to par with lead,” she explained. “Also, things like smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, wiring and things like that.”
“The question comes up, why is code (enforcement) coming to my property with these people?” said Swartout. “Well, we’re all trained in certain avenues and we all work together. When I get called and I see a place that I might not normally have seen in my travels, now it comes that we’ve got to act.”
“Probably six times this year, I’ve been with them,” he continued. “I just don’t go out and wander around trying to find these places. I wouldn’t see these places if it wasn’t for these folks looking out for the best interests of children.”
One resident asked “can you, or can you not, go onto people’s property at your leisure?”
“I can drive into your driveway and knock on your door, or if I drive by and see you building something in a field, I can say ‘Hey, what’re you building?” Swartout clarified.
“None of your business,” the resident joked.
“You’re right, and then I have to withdraw and come back with law enforcement,” Swartout said. “But, as a rule, I have a right to come into your driveway to ask about a code situation.”
“That seemed to be an issue at the last meeting,” the resident said.
“Yeah, and that situation would have never caught my radar, but CPS was involved,” Swartout replied.
“Basically, CPS had a report on a family,” said Councilman Andy Larison. “You go there, and you look at it and say ‘I don’t know anything about code, I’m going to call the code guy.’ You’d do the same thing in any place in Chemung County?”
“Yes, exactly,” said Yannette.
“Are there some times where things are so obvious that you don’t need a code enforcement person?” asked another resident.
“Absolutely,” Yannette said. “It’s really the lead issues, wiring issues —if we see garbage and waste and stuff, we know that. It’s those grey areas. Is this a bedroom or not a bedroom? People convert attics and basements, is this OK?”
Swartout noted that sometimes code enforcement can turn into a referee situation.
“I don’t wear a striped shirt and carry a whistle,” Swartout said. “I won’t be a referee because sometimes you get neighbors fighting with neighbors that want to bring CPS, or code, or the dog guy. They try to involve others because they don’t like somebody.”
“Anyway, that’s where my relationship with CPS comes from,” he said.
