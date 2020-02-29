ATHENS — One of the biggest stories in the Valley’s history is featured in a book, and the author will appear at the Spalding Memorial Library next week.
The book is called “Reign of Injustice: The Cal Harris Story” and covers the disappearance of Michele Harris and the murder trials of her estranged husband, Cal Harris, that followed over several years. The author is private investigator David M. Beers, who worked with Cal Harris’ defense team.
“Michele Harris was mother to four young children when she disappeared in September 2001. Years of searching for her yielded few leads, and to this day, her disappearance remains a mystery. Her estranged husband, Cal Harris, would be tried for her murder four times, though no body or weapon ever surfaced,” a press release from the library said. “Licensed private investigator, David M. Beers, became intricately involved in the Cal Harris trials as a investigator for the defense. He has now written a book about Cal Harris and his legal saga.”
According to the press release, “Reign of Injustice: The Cal Harris Story” was published last November and has been ranked as a bestselling book on Amazon for the past three months.
The public is invited to meet Beers at an upcoming author event at the Spalding Memorial Library on Thursday, March 5 at 6:30 p.m. Mr. Beers will be presenting details from the Harris trials, and copies of his book will be on-hand for purchase.
“You do not have to like Cal Harris to understand what happened to him never should have happened,” Beers said.
“Beers will take us behind the scenes with newly public details. Anyone who has followed the Cal Harris story will be interested in what Beers has to share,” the press release said.
This free public event is intended for adults and is not suitable for families with small children. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. Please join us at the library for this author event on March 5. For more information, please call 570-888-7117, or stop in at 724 South Main Street, Athens.
