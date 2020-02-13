GVCC preparing for 24th annual United Valley Business Banquet

The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce is preparing for the 24th annual United Valley Business Banquet. The banquet will be held at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn on March 18 starting at 5 p.m. The theme this year is “2020, What’s Your Vision?”
The evening will start with a Social Mixer from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mike Lucey will entertain us with music and is sponsored by The Grille at the Train Station. Chuck Carver will be the Master of Ceremonies. Guest Speaker will be Peter Wallin, Motivational Speaker and Author of “In Pursuit of Business,” “Living the Dream,” and “Insure your Peace of Mind.”
The program will start at 6:30 p.m. with dinner featuring a served mixed grill of delmonico steak and chicken breast in white wine cream sauce, salad, potatoes, vegetables, rolls and dessert. Cash bar is available all evening.
Throughout the evening, there will be a silent auction with gift baskets and various item donated from chamber members. The Athens, Sayre and Waverly Business Associations will present their awards and the 2019 Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce Businessperson of the Year Award will be presented by the 2018 winner, Kim Mastrantonio.
Nominees for 2019 Businessperson of the Year award are:
Derrick Hall, Greater Valley EMS
Derrick was named the fourth Executive Director for Greater Valley EMS in July 2015. In this position, Derrick serves as the CEO and the Chief of the organization. He joined GVEMS in 1998 as a Junior Member and has served in a variety of volunteer and staff positions since that time, including as a staff EMT, paramedic, and Rescue officer.
Derrick served as the Deputy Chief/Operations Manager from September 2012 to December 2013 and as interim Executive Director from December 2013 through July 2015. Prior to that position, Derrick was the Regional Training Coordinator for the Bradford-Susquehanna EMS Council. He maintains certification as a Nationally Registered Paramedic and dual state certification as a paramedic in Pennsylvania and New York.
Derrick is a certified rescue technician and a public safety SCUBA diver. Derrick is active as an EMS educator and has been a Pennsylvania Department of Health EMS instructor since 2007. Derrick is a native of Athens, PA, and currently resides in Sayre, PA. Derrick is also an active member of the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company.
Jeff Paul, Jeff Paul Plumbing, Heating & Electric
Jeff is the owner of Jeff Paul Plumbing & Heating located in Sayre which has been in business for over 40 years. He has been a member of the Sayre Rotary for 24 years serving as president twice and working on many of their community projects over the years.
He is currently serving on the Salvation Army board and helping with the renovations of their church at its new location. As a member of the Bradford County Regional Arts Board, he has helped to keep the Sayre Theatre functioning. He enjoys volunteering at the Sayre Area School for musicals and concession stands among other things and he’s involved in Career Days at the Athens Schools.
He has supported Sayre’s fall fireworks since its conception and has worked on a long list of projects through the years. In the past, through Rotary, he has hosted many foreign exchange students. He was a Boy Scout and served as an adult leader for more than 20 years. He is always willing to help someone in need.
Mary (Hallett) Sobol, Red Door Thrift Store and Community Center
Mary is the Executive Director of the Tioga County Open Door Mission and the Red Door Thrift Store and Community Center in Waverly. Several years ago, when Mary realized that almost half of the Mission’s clients were from Waverly and there was not a presence here, she opened “the Red Door” a rather upscale shopping boutique in the front and a warm, friendly spot in the back for coffee, music and friendship. There are many Recovery Meetings held there.
She was instrumental in the opening of the Red Door Food Pantry, Lockwood Food Pantry, transitional housing in Owego for Men in Recovery and Cool to Recover Program. In the Fall, she organizes the “backpack program” for over 500 students in Owego and Waverly giving out new backpacks filled with school supplies.
She has previously served on the Waverly Village Board as Vice President and as Police Commissioner; volunteered with Hospice; served as Waverly Business Association Vice President and as an officer for the Waverly Library Board of Directors. Mary was awarded Women of the Year from Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Mary lives in Waverly with her husband. She has 4 children and 3 grandchildren.
Cost per ticket is just $40 for GVCC members and $45 for non-members. Deadline for reservations is Wednesday, March 11. No tickets sales at the door. For more information, contact Eleanor Hill at 607-249-6192 or send an email to gvcc@pennyorkvalley.com.
