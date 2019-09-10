SAYRE — On Saturday, the Sayre Historical Society will be sponsoring a program in Howard Elmer Park to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the dedication of the World War I monument which occurred on September 13, 1919.
The program has been planned to follow the format of the ceremony held 100 years ago and will be opened by Sayre Borough Mayor and Historical Society Trustee Henry G. Farley.
Bruce Newman, District Commander of the American Legion, will lead the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Henry Farley will give a history of the Doughboy monument.
Mark Eldridge, Commander of Sayre American Legion Post 283, will recognize Veterans and Veteran Organizations present. The American Legion is also celebrating their Centennial this year.
The Sayre High School Band under the direction of Mrs. Mandy Gillette will be on hand for several musical selections. Thomas Yonkin, 1st Lieutenant U.S. Army 1970-72, will tell the story of the Sayre Machine Gun Company and their role in the war.
Ron Cole will read the names of the 12 deceased soldiers from Sayre that were honored in 1919, and the American Legion will ring the bell for each name. Descendants of the deceased have been invited to attend the ceremony and so far, three soldiers will be represented by relatives. The relatives will be recognized, and the group will be asked to lay a wreath (donated by Plants and Things Florist) at the foot of the Doughboy Monument.
The National Anthem will be sung by Miss Alivia Bentley, a Sayre High School student. This will be followed by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Sayre Post 1536 Color Guard who will do the commitment service followed by Taps.
The Sayre American Legion will have a large framed photo of the Sayre Soldiers of 1919 on display at the ceremony, and the Sayre Historical Society will be giving each attendee a commemorative card with a history of the Doughboy and photos.
Sayre Borough will have this year’s laser etched ornament available in the park. This year’s ornament is the Doughboy. Bradford County Historical Society will have the book “Defending Democracy Bradford County in World War I” available in the park that day as well.
The ceremony begins at 1 p.m., and attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. Light refreshments will be served at the Sayre Museum on South Lehigh Avenue following the ceremony.
