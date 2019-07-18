TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following person(s) recently was sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas in Towanda:
• Dakota Hinckley, 25, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 31 days to 12 months, and fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hinckley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on December 23, 2018.
• Keith Harbst, 29, Ulster, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to five months, and fines of $150, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Harbst had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Harbst following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sheshequin Township on June 21, 2017.
• Dana Harbst-Burkhart, 47, Athens, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, and fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving Under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Harbst-Burkhart for the offense occurring on February 23, 2019.
• Colby Lawton, 24, of Athens, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, and fines of $450, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Athens Borough Police arrested Lawton for the offense occurring on November 18, 2018.
• Carl Coon, 25, Athens, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, and fines of $450, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Athens Borough Police arrested Coon for the offense occurring on November 18, 2018.
• Scott Ringhiser, 41, Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to 62 days, and fines of $25, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Disorderly Conduct, both summary offenses, and Driving a Vehicle Without Inspection, also a summary offense.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Ringhiser for the offenses occurring on August 16, 2018.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently pleaded guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
• Russell Phillips III, 44, Sayre, PA, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving Under the Influence-General Impairment, a misdemeanor, and Reckless Driving, a summary offense.
Phillips will be sentenced at a later date following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.
Athens Township Police arrested Phillips for the offense on December 22, 2018.
• Michael Jones, 25, Sayre, PA, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Reckless Endangering Another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Jones will be sentenced on August 29, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.
Athens Township Police arrested Jones for the offense on January 25.
• Jeffery Roberts, 30, Owego, NY, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree.
Roberts will be sentenced on August 29, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Roberts following investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Borough on December 11, 2018.
• Zachary Moore, 21, Waverly, NY, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony.
Moore will be sentenced on August 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department.
Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Moore for the offense on January 30, 2019 in Sayre Borough.
