SAYRE _ The Guthrie Medical Group in Sayre, the Guthrie Clinic Pharmacy and all regional offices throughout the Twin Tiers will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2019 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
Walk-In Care services at all Guthrie locations will be closed on Monday, September 2. For a complete listing of Guthrie’s Walk-In Care hours and locations, visit http://www.guthrie.org/walk-in-care.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, Guthrie Troy Community Hospital and Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital will be in full operation on this day, including the 24-hour emergency departments.
For more information on Guthrie locations and services, visit www.guthrie.org.
