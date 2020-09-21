CANTON — The Canton High football team has suspended all activities following a positive COVID-19 test among one of its players.
The Warriors were scheduled to play Athens on Friday night, but the game was postponed just hours before kickoff due to a potential COVID-19 case on the Athens football team, according to Canton Superintendent Dr. Eric Briggs.
“Athens did not have a confirmed case. However, after consulting with our school physician and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, it was determined to cancel the contest for the health and safety of all players and both communities,” Briggs said in a Facebook post.
According to Briggs, after the game was canceled, the Canton School District learned of a positive test among the Warrior football team.
“After the game was canceled, the district received word that one of our football players had received a positive COVID-19 test. All parents of our football players were immediately informed. We have also received information that parent(s) of football players have tested positive for COVID-19,” Briggs said in the Facebook post, which was put out on Saturday.
“As has been our standard practice since the start of the pandemic, we intend to communicate when we have students, faculty, or any staff who have tested positive in our school community. While we encourage all parents to share with the school district if members of their child’s house have been tested positive for COVID-19, they are certainly entitled not to share such information,” Briggs continued. “If they choose to share that information with our district, we always ensure that we do not violate any privacy information for our students and parents. Therefore, we do not and will not share with our community any test results from parents or other members of households who do not have a direct health or safety threat to our district. I appreciate your understanding on our approach.”
Briggs said in the post that the district would move forward with school as regularly scheduled today.
“Early (Saturday) afternoon, our custodial staff was called to do a ‘deep cleaning’ of our high school and elementary school. The Department of Health advised that we quarantine our entire football team and the coaches (who were present on 9/16/2020),” Briggs said.
“They will be able to return to our school on (Oct. 1). Therefore, all football players and coaches who were present for practice on (Sept. 16), will not be allowed on campus for 14 calendar days. All football activities will be suspended until the 14-day quarantine expires. This includes all junior varsity and junior high football events. All other sports will continue as planned following the procedures set forth in our health and safety plan.”
