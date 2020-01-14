ATVFC
The Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company is getting ready for its annual trivia night fundraiser. Pictured here, from left to right, Junior Athens Township firefighter Emily Lattimer, organizer Susan Webb, attorney Frank Niemiec, and Athens Township Fire Chief Bryan Farr.

 Matt Freeze/Morning Times

ATHENS — On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 25th annual trivia night.

Sponsored by attorney Frank Niemiec, Smith and Pellinger Attorneys at Law and First Abstract Agency, event organizers expect the night of fun to last roughly two hours.

Neimic said the local firefighters go out in the middle of the night to make sure their community members are safe, so a fundraiser event like this is the least that they could do as a way of saying thank you.

In addition to the trivia, there will be door prizes, raffles, and 50/50 drawings.

Niemiec donates soda and finger foods, and the fire department will be selling hot dogs, french fries and other food.

Niemiec has sponsored several other fundraising events for fire departments in Towanda, Wyalusing, Wysox and more.

Doors open at the Athens Township Fire Hall at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

