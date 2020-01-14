ATHENS — On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company will hold its 25th annual trivia night.
Sponsored by attorney Frank Niemiec, Smith and Pellinger Attorneys at Law and First Abstract Agency, event organizers expect the night of fun to last roughly two hours.
Neimic said the local firefighters go out in the middle of the night to make sure their community members are safe, so a fundraiser event like this is the least that they could do as a way of saying thank you.
In addition to the trivia, there will be door prizes, raffles, and 50/50 drawings.
Niemiec donates soda and finger foods, and the fire department will be selling hot dogs, french fries and other food.
Niemiec has sponsored several other fundraising events for fire departments in Towanda, Wyalusing, Wysox and more.
Doors open at the Athens Township Fire Hall at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.