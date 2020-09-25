SAYRE — Members of the Sayre High School community received an email last Friday about the district’s plan if it has to move into the “yellow phase” of its COVID-19 safety plan.
“We communicated to students today about what might happen if our area sees a moderate increase in COVID cases. A moderate increase may cause us to go to the yellow level of our safety plan. We are NOT going to the yellow level at this time but wanted to prepare students in the event that we need to move to that level,” the email said.
The yellow level would mean students in the high school would be split into two groups. Group A would go in-person for a week and then learn remotely the next week. Group B would follow the opposite schedule, according to Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick.
“We would rotate the two groups for the length of time that we were in the yellow phase of our plan,” the email said.
The email caused some confusion and panic in the SHS community, according to Handrick.
“We communicated on Friday to all of our students our next level plan for safety if we have to go yellow. You probably heard. It caused a little bit of a ruckus and there were some rumors out there,” Handrick said.
Handrick, who spoke about the issue at Monday’s school board meeting, assured the community that the district is currently not in the yellow phase.
“Basically, (if we have) a moderate increase (of COVID-19 cases) we would transition into the yellow phase ... This does not — this does not — mean that we are going into the yellow phase of the plan at this time. We just wanted to be prepared and make sure we communicated that ahead of time,” he said.
The email explained what each student will be expected to do if the district moves to the yellow phase.
“Students learning remotely will need to log into each of their classes, participate in the instruction, and complete assignments to be counted as present,” the email said.
The email also noted that students were told which group they would be in, but the district was also going to be sending a letter home to parents with the information.
“Additionally, all SHS in-person learners were personally told by their first period teacher if they are a member of the A group or a member of the B group. Students were told to make sure we are as prepared as possible. We will also send written communication to you next week to confirm which group your child is in,” the district said in the email, which once again stressed they were not currently moving into the yellow phase. “Again, we are NOT starting the yellow phase at this time.”
The district promised to keep its families informed throughout the school year.
“We will continue to communicate with you as our plans evolve due to the ever-changing nature of the pandemic. Thank you for your patience, trust, and cooperation during this time,” the email read. “If you have any questions about these plans, please call the main office of your child’s school. Please continue the practices that have been proven to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Protect yourself, protect others, protect our school!”
At Monday’s board meeting, Handrick took time to praise the students and staff at Sayre High for their hard work and determination during the pandemic.
“The kids are really doing a great job overall with wearing their masks, as are the staff. It’s taxing. The change of the weather has helped a little bit, but overall I couldn’t be happier with how they have done,” he said. “They have really embraced the motto of ‘protect yourself, protect each other, protect your school year.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.