Steve Sumner of Gannon Associate presents a $2,500 check to Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett. The check will help cover costs for the End of Summer Celebration fireworks display, which will be held on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

SAYRE — Sayre Borough received a $2,500 check from Gannon Associates on Thursday morning to help present the End of Summer Celebration.

Gannon Associates has sponsored the Borough’s End of Summer Celebration and Fireworks Display since 2014 and has been the title sponsor since 2015.

The 2020 End of Summer Celebration will be held at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, but will look different this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the afternoon activities at the End of Summer Celebration have been canceled, but there will still be a fireworks display.

The fireworks will be visible from people’s front or back yards, according to the borough.

Normally, residents would head to Riverfront Park to watch the fireworks, but restrictions do not allow that this year.

“The Borough of Sayre and its sponsors are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the residents of the Greater Valley community,” a statement from the borough said.

“We look forward to returning back to normal in 2021 and being able to host a family friendly event that promotes our community, local businesses, civic organizations, school district, and emergency service organizations.”

The display’s musical soundtrack will be broadcast on 95.3 FM, as well as its website www.953thebridge.com.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9463 ext. 231. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

