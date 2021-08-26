WAVERLY — During the Village of Waverly board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Mayor Andy Aronstam gave reports on the village hall annex project and village hall repairs.
“We’ve actually made a lot of progress I think on the annex,” said Aronstam. “I don’t want to talk about any specifics — I don’t want them out there — but we have had some very fruitful conversations and have developed what I think is some significant interactions at the county level.”
Aronstam said that he hopes to have more specific details ready to be announced in the next couple weeks.
He went on to report that repairs on the ceiling of the recreation department went much smoother than anticipated.
“We came in Monday morning and half the ceiling for the rec department was laying on the floor and there was water all over the place,” Aronstam said.
Aronstam explained that investigations into the cause of the incident found that two drainage tubes were disconnected. Repairs were made in a matter of hours and the deputy mayor requested that the ceiling be left open until the next substantial rainfall to make sure there is no more leakage.
“Next time we have a storm we’ll come over here (and) stick a flashlight up there; as long as it doesn’t leak anymore we’ll put the panels back up,” Aronstam said. “What looked like was going to be a major repair is going to be a two hour bill.”
While the tubes reportedly appeared to have never been connected, several of the trustees suspect that they were aligned with each other until a heavy rainfall knocked them out of alignment.
After the meeting, resident Tom Mullen approached the board with a request.
“I understand you’re planning to demolish the old water superintendent’s house up on the reservoir,” said Mullen. “I’d like to make a proposal that John O’Brien and I would like the opportunity to inspect it and to hopefully rehab it.”
Waverly Mayor Pat Ayres informed Mullen that the board had “already decided that (they) did not believe that was (in) the best interest of the village to have that as a residence anymore.”
Ayres went on to cite difficulties with installing a new water and septic system on that small of a lot. Mullen stated he understood the board’s concerns, but does not believe they are “completely valid.”
“I’ve done a fair amount of investigation about septic systems and the type of systems and what can be utilized safely and within regulations,” Mullen said. “It just seems to me that a property like that could be certainly made an asset and utilized and put back on the tax rolls.”
Ayres directed Mullen to the water board, saying that “the only way I would personally, myself, be willing to take up the matter again is if the water board felt it was in the best interest of the village to do that.”
