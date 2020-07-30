OWEGO — Tioga County reported its first death related to the COVID-19 virus since early June on Wednesday in a press release from legislative chair Martha Sauerbrey.
“It is with great sorrow to report the death of another Tioga County resident. This individual was not associated with a nursing home and was hospitalized at the time of passing,” Sauerbrey said in the press release.
Tioga County has now seen 25 residents pass away due to complications of the coronavirus, including 22 at the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The press release also said there are now 191 cases of COVID in Tioga County.
Sixteen of the cases are currently active, according to the press release.
Additionally, 142 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.
The number of recoveries in the county is 150. Elderwood has recorded 49 recoveries, and is now free of the virus.
The number of cases in neighboring Chemung County remained at 134 on Wednesday.
Seven cases are currently active, and three people in Chemung County have died due complications of COVID-19.
The number of recoveries increased to 124.
An employee at the Chemung County Nursing Facility tested positive for the coronavirus last week, prompting everyone at the facility to be tested, though they all came back negative.
Over 418,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, the number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased to 80 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven of the cases are probable and 73 are confirmed to be positive.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where the 28 cases are the most in the county.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 110,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,100 have died due to complications of the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.