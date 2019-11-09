Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas and were sentenced in Bradford County Magisterial District Courts:
Sean Cartee, 26, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to 13 days, plus court costs. Officer Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Cartee for the offense on Sept. 17, 2019, following investigation of a harassment that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Kelly Havery, 30, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $35.00, plus court costs. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Harvey for the offenses on July 28, 2019, following investigation of a trespass that occurred in Towanda Borough.
