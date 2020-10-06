BINGHAMTON — For an hour and a half, rounds of applause and cheers echoed through Martin Luther King Jr. promenade in downtown Binghamton Sunday as Libertarian Vice Presidential Candidate Spike Cohen and Libertarian New York State Senate candidate Tom Quiter spoke with over 50 voters.
Libertarian Party of New York State Chairman Cody Anderson introduced the two candidates as “alternatives to the ever-increasing size and scope of government that has come to imprison the weak and stymie the entrepreneurial. They represent the libertarian ideal that individuals know what’s best for them, and they will overwhelmingly do the right thing when left to spend their efforts and money on what’s best for them.”
With his running mate, Dr. Jo Jorgensen, the pair are looking to “end the crony gravy train that robs you of trillions of dollars to pay for the benefit of multi-national, billionaire corporations,” Cohen said.
Additionally, Cohen also spoke out against the economic policies that have choked businesses out of communities throughout the country.
Cohen rallied against “watching the cost of liberty spiraling out of control with everything from housing, healthcare, higher education and everything in between, because of the federal reserve and other disastrous policies from the Republicrats.”
Cohen went on to explain that the Libertarian Party has been speaking out for 49 years against the very economic and social issues looming today.
“(Republicans and Democrats) knew (about these pending problems), and they did it anyway, because they want you to be anxious ... desperate ... scared ... to not know where your paycheck is coming from, or whether your retirement is secure,” Cohen continued. “They want you to not know how you’re going to pay your rent.”
“Then, it’s just that much easier for them to take control of your life. Then you’ll be safe, healthy, happy and everything will be just fine,” he said. “The last people we can trust to fix this are the very people who created this mess — the Republicans and Democrats — in the first place and continuing to make it worse.”
“The reason Libertarians are running up and down ballot in all 50 states is that we recognize the only way we are going to change the system (is to) put the power back in your hands where it always belonged, is to vote Libertarian,” Cohen said.
Additionally, Cohen raised the issue that President Trump and Democrat candidate Joe Biden have received over $300 million in corporate funding, while he and his running mate have received “exactly $0” in corporate contributions.
“We’d never accept it, and they’d never give it to us,” Cohen continued. “Folks, they know that when Jo Jorgensen (and other libertarians) get into office, that gravy train is over. They know if they want to do well in life, they have to pull themselves up by the bootstraps and live within their means like they’ve been telling the rest of us to do all our lives while they live off our blood, sweat and tears.”
All of that ends when Libertarians are in office, he added.
An audience member asked Cohen about presidential executive orders, to which he replied that the administration would reverse any that placed a burden on the public.
“The beauty of the fact that Congress has so abdicated their authority to the executive branch in creating all of these regulatory authorities, is that big pen and pad that Trump and Obama liked to brag about — Jo Jorgensen is going to have an even bigger eraser.”
Another audience member brought up issues with student debt.
“What got us here, (is that) prior to the federal government getting involved in higher education, colleges had to charge what students could afford, because if they didn’t, no one would go,” Cohen explained. “That’s called price equilibrium and it works in every sector of the economy — unless government gets involved using your tax dollars.”
Costs continue to spiral up as the loans are guaranteed, he continued.
“If you can’t pay your rent, you still have to pay your student loan — that’s the system we’ve created,” Cohen said. “The number one thing we have to do is end that system — get the federal government out of higher education for two reasons. One, the constitution gives no authority to it. Two, turns out the reason the constitution gives no authority to it is because they suck at it and shouldn’t be involved with it in the first place.”
For people with current student loans, Cohen said the most reasonable thing to do is to treat it like any other debt — if you can’t afford it, you can go bankrupt.
Running against Republican incumbent Fred Akshar for state Senate District 52, Tom Quiter took to the stage to shed light on the burden state government has been heaping on everyone throughout the district — from farmers and bankers, to small business owners and laborers.
Noting New York’s budget crisis, Quiter proclaimed the need for more economic freedom.
“What’s the solution? he asked rhetorically. “We are the solution. We are in this together.”
Quiter maintained that individuals and local communities are much more capable of solving problems and effectively providing services than the government, which continues to burden the average person.
Citing the state’s out-of-control budget, Quiter went on to explain that his medical condition — Osteogenesis Imperfecta Type III, which has him wheelchair-bound and completely unable to walk since birth — requires a state representative to drive from Albany 16 times per year to verify that he is still disabled, though his genetic condition will clearly not go away, he said.
He noted that this tedious and unnecessary process is an example of how the state budget is unnecessarily bloated while not providing tangible benefits for those funds.
“Why do the taxpayers have to pay all that? I believe that to be wrong,” Quiter said. “I believe that our communities and individuals in their own situations know what they need, know how to seek it out, and know how to get it. They just have to be told that they can rely on themselves and each other.”
“It’s not the government’s job,” Quiter continued. “They spend too much money doing this, that and the other thing.”
Quiter noted that constituents throughout the district routinely complain that their property taxes are anywhere between two to five times their mortgage.
“How can we expect people to help each other in that situation? I advocate for freedom from government control and to pursue happiness as we see fit,” he said.
The event did not go without commentary on the COVID-19 pandemic, and the state government’s involvement.
“We have seen the government reach its fingers around our collective neck and suffocate our lives and economy all in the name of trying to convince us that government can save us from any catastrophe,” said LPNY Chair Cody Anderson. “To be clear: it will not. The governor’s daily and endless string of unconstitutional executive orders has left many in constant fear of compliance.”
“Businesses who’ve spoken out in protest against his whim have been summarily shut down by the force of the state ... people are not dying from the virus, but from continued forced confinement,” Anderson continued. “And for what? A $6 billion budget deficit before COVID has turned — by the governor’s estimate — into a $50 billion deficit. How shall he fix the problem? Not by restricting the size of government, (and) certainly not by reopening the economy, but by imposing fines on non-complying citizens and businesses.”
“Libertarians are speaking their message clearly: we must be allowed to make decisions for ourselves without the interfering mandates of government,” he added.
For more information, visit jo20.com and tomfor52.com.
