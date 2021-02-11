TOWANDA — The reactions to the recent arrest of Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman have been rolling in, including new statements from the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association and the Bradford County Bar Association.
Salsman faces two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
“No one is above the law. The allegations outlined by the Grand Jury in Bradford County deeply disturb us,” an official from the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association told the Morning Times. “Everyone involved in the criminal justice system, in every role, has a legal and ethical obligation to follow the law and to conduct themselves with the utmost integrity — no one more so than the District Attorney. Any individual’s failure to either act lawfully or in accordance with their ethical obligations is wholly unacceptable.”
The Bradford County Bar Association also issued a statement to the Morning Times.
“The Bradford County Bar Association firmly believes in the rule of law and has full faith in the judicial system. Any additional questions should be directed to the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania at 717-231-3300,” the association said.
The Strong Women of Bradford County, a recently-formed group of about 250 Democratic and Independent women voters, joined the Bradford County Child Advocate and the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center in calling for Salsman to step down.
“Bradford County made national and even international headlines with the arrest of the county’s top legal official, Chad Salsman, for crimes including sexual and indecent assault, witness intimidation and promoting prostitution,” the group wrote in an email to the Morning Times. “And yet, our District Attorney refuses to resign, issuing a self-serving statement that doesn’t simply deny the charges but accuses the commonwealth’s Attorney General of partisan motivation. He wrongly suggests that not taking an active role in cases is enough to protect the interests of the people of Bradford County while he fights these charges.”
The group noted that Salsman is, of course, innocent until proven guilty. However, they also stressed that the charges alone have caused damage to the district attorney’s office.
“While he rightfully points to the standard of ‘innocent until proven guilty,’ as a lawyer, Mr. Salsman should know the rest of that phrase: ‘before the law.’ The presumption of innocence in court is a bedrock principle of our justice system, one which every defendant should expect — including Mr. Salsman,” the group wrote.
“But the general public is not required to pretend that such accusations have no impact beyond Mr. Salsman himself,” the press release continued. “They affect the people and the work of the district attorney’s office, and they affect the people of Bradford County individually and as a whole — regardless of political affiliation — because our county DA is a man credibly accused of serious crimes spanning many years and many vulnerable victims. The cloud of doubt and distrust cannot help but taint every case in that office and harm every victim in those cases — particularly those involving sex crimes.”
The group believes it is in the best interest of the county for the district attorney to resign.
“As residents and taxpayers of Bradford County, the Strong Women of Bradford County believe that — for the good of the county criminal justice system, for the good of the citizens he is supposed to represent, and for the good of crime victims who need justice — Mr. Salsman must resign now in order to restore public trust in the integrity of the office and the rule of law in Bradford County.”
There is also a petition circulating online to “Remove Chad Salsman as District Attorney of Bradford County, Pa.” The petition had nearly 2,400 signatures as of Wednesday evening.
“Those who have signed this petition are requesting that the Pennsylvania Senate and Governor Tom Wolf take the steps necessary to remove Chad Salsman from office for committing willful misconduct while in office by intimidating witnesses to the grand jury and, according to the testimony of one victim, raping her after being elected as the District Attorney,” the petition states. “Also for multiple criminal and ethical violations as a lawyer prior to being elected. While removal of an elected official is difficult in Pennsylvania, it can be done. The people of this county deserve better than to be subjected to a DA who has committed ethical violations for over a decade to continue to stain our courthouse and justice system.”
Salsman has issued a statement declaring his innocence on all charges.
“I am committed to going to trial and vigorously defending myself against these false allegations. I categorically deny the allegations. Anyone who knows me knows that the picture the attorney general is painting is not Chad Salsman. My attorney and I will present evidence of my innocence at the trial,” Salsman said last Friday.
A formal arraignment is scheduled for Salsman on Feb. 22 before Bradford County President Judge Maureen Beirne.
