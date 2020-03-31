SAYRE — The Sayre Historical Society Museum on South Lehigh Avenue has postponed its scheduled opening from Saturday April 4, 2020 to a date to be determined.
The society is featuring photos from the past on their Facebook page.
“We look forward to seeing you when we do open for the season with our new rotating exhibit ‘Downtown a history of Sayre’s business district,’” a press release said.
