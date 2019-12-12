WAVERLY — After months of discussions with public officials and input from community members, the Waverly Board of Trustees voted in a 5-1 decision to move forward with the proposed parking changes throughout the municipality.
Mayor Patrick Ayes and trustees Andrew Aronstam, Charlie Havens, Keith Engelbert and Jerry Sinsabaugh voted in a favor of the new local law, while trustee Steve Burlingame voted against it. Trustee Kevin Sweeney was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.
Before the board can formally accept the proposal as law, a public hearing must be held — which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 14 at the village hall.
The final draft of the proposed local law had one last adjustment for Fulton Street. No parking will be allowed on the west side of that roadway from Chemung Street to Clinton Street. Additionally, no parking will be allowed on the east side of Fulton Street from Clinton Street to Moore Street.
As for the rest of the parking changes, the proposed law would prohibit parking on:
• The west side of Pine Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The west side of Orange Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of Cadwell Avenue from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Florence Street.
• The west side of Clark Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street. However, there would also be no parking allowed on the east side on Clark Steet from that intersection going 90 feet north, and no parking on the east side going south 90 feet from Clinton Avenue.
• The west side of Waverly Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Moore Street.
• The east side of the entire length of Lincoln Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Florence Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Blizzard Street.
• The north side of the entire length of Park Place.
• The east side of the entire length of Wilbur Street.
• The south side of the entire length of Clinton Avenue.
• The east side of the entire length of Center Street.
• The east side of Orchard Street from its intersection with Chemung Street north to Liberty Street.
• The north side of Providence Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• The north side of Elm Street from its intersection with Spaulding Street west to Pennsylvania Avenue.
• Both sides of Ithaca Street between Chemung and Spaulding streets.
