OWEGO — On Tuesday, Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey gave her annual State of the County address, which highlighted some of the struggles and successes over the past year, and offered a look at what’s to come.
Sauerbrey explained that the county’s ongoing effort to provide quality public services relies on a strong and consistent fiscal partnership with the state.
That relationship has sometimes been a contentious one as it pertains to mandated programs and services as well as how they are funded.
Sauerbrey noted one of the prominent struggles has been the state’s criminal justice reforms that limit bail, amend evidence discovery protocol and affects the speedy trial process.
Because of those changes, the county has completely changed the arraignment process, which has prompted the creation of a new court, new policies and training, and ongoing adjustment and increases in the Public Defender and District Attorney offices.
Additionally, Sauerbrey said the county has made unified strides when it comes to mental health and substance abuse as the Tioga Allies in Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP), the Suicide Prevention Coalition and Mental Hygiene Department have worked together to ensure information and services have been available to residents.
Mirroring the national trend, Tioga County continues to see an increasing number of youth and young adults with challenging behaviors, trauma, and mental health concerns, she said.
The above had prompted increased collaboration throughout the county’s agencies in order to better serve family needs, she said
“Public Health hit the ground running this year as Coronavirus appeared and continues to make headlines as it spreads globally,” she said. “Yes, COVID-19 is a threat, one of many that they continuously monitor and manage — be it disease outbreaks or environmental exposures.”
“Public Health remains proactively engaged providing Tioga County, with a robust public health presence focused on prevention, and when warranted, response against both existing and emerging public health threats,” Sauerbrey added.
Looking forward
Sauerbrey expressed concern for state-proposed changes to the Medicaid program and how it could affect county finances and services for residents.
She said Cuomo’s 2021 budget proposal “contains several proposals that will have a significant negative effect on local taxpayers.”
Of particular concern is the state’s handling of Federal Affordable Care Act funds that typically flows to counties to help soften Medicaid expenses, which would instead be held at the state level.
“These provisions lack clarity, a clear rationale, and do not solve the problems at the heart of the current $4 billion Medicaid shortfall,” Sauerbrey said.
Sauerbrey continued to explain that the local Medicaid cost cap —which is in jeapodary with the governor’s proposal — remains the most important and meaningful method for property tax reduction and unfunded mandate relief.
“Stepping back from this policy will threaten counties’ capacity to stay within the property tax cap,” she said. “In the future, this could affect our ability to fund outside agencies such as veterans services, libraries, and museums.”
Economically speaking, Sauerbrey said “our low unemployment rate and job opportunities (have) allowed our consumers to maintain gainful employment in record numbers.”
The county’s Workforce Pipeline Strategy work remains in the forefront effort to help line up employers with prospective employees by identifying priorities and actions needed to attract and develop talent today and in the future, she said.
The county continues to work toward economic growth, and Sauerbrey highlighted the recent completion of a $15.5 million steel galvanization plant in Owego as an example of ongoing efforts.
“Work in partnership with the Village of Owego is ongoing as Economic Development and Planning has assisted with readying the village for the 32 upcoming Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects that will be in position to move forward in 2020,” she said.
In the continued growth effort, 2020 will bring further communication infrastructure upgrades, Sauerbrey said.
“Our Chief Information Officer is leading county efforts to facilitate additional construction of broadband to the rural or underserved areas of the county,” she noted.
One major and costly pending project is an upgrade to emergency communications.
“Upgrading our Emergency Communications has been a key focus and after several years of research, a plan is in place to replace the current radio system,” she explained. “Upgrades will be made to the 911 dispatch center, increasing the number of radio towers and upgrading our radio equipment.”
“This will allow interoperable communications between police, fire, EMS, and local government, as well as making it possible for our emergency service agencies to be able to communicate with surrounding counties.”
The multi-year program will be a major improvement for the entire county, she said.
In closing, Sauerbrey praised the county employees’ unified efforts to meet shifting needs and issues.
“We work together to meet the challenges to serve people we represent,” she said. “We will continue to do so no matter the challenge.”
