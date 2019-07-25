SAYRE — In memory of their daughters, Kathy and James Higgins will be hosting the 6th annual Mo Songs for Kerry this Saturday from 2 to 9 p.m. at the Sayre VFW.
The Higgins and friends of the family started the event in 2014, after the passing of 30 year old Kerry (Higgins) Banik, Higgins’ daughter. Kerry had been battling with breast cancer and bone cancer previously, but passed from metastatic cancer in 2014.
Maureen, Higgins’ 18 year old daughter, had passed away in 2003, also from cancer issues. Maureen was diagnosed with soft tissue sarcoma in 2002 and passed away five months later.
“Their friends just really didn’t know what to do with their grief and how to handle it because they hadn’t experienced the death of a couple of their peers and friends. So they wanted to do something to honor the girls,” Kathy Higgins said.
The group decided to hold a musical tribute for the girls in June 2014 as Kerry and Maureen loved music.
One band played at the first event, which included a Chinese auction. The event raised $3,000 the first year.
“From there, it grew to being more of a music festival, where the past four years we have done an 8-hour music festival. We have about 12 to 15 different bands that come and play. We have a large craft show, carnival games, BBQ and crafts for the kids to do. That’s what we’ve done for the past four years,” Higgins explained.
This year’s event is a bit different from previous years, however.
This year’s theme is commemorating the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, called the Battle of the Decades: the 1960s versus the 1980s.
“We’re going to be doing trivia specific to each decade. We’re going to be doing a couple of game shows, we’re going to be doing name that tune, newlywed games, Family Feud,” Kathy Higgins said.
There will be live music, primarily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will also be a Chinese auction, a photo booth with 60s and 80s genres and games for the kids out back. Karaoke and lip-synching will be available and there may also be a cornhole tournament.
“Just generally a more laid back indoor event this year than we’ve run in the past. But it should be a lot of fun. We don’t have to worry about the weather, we don’t have to worry about the heat because we’ll be inside this year,” Higgins explained.
“The reason we do this event is not only to honor the girls but is to raise awareness for the disease that the girls passed away from,” Higgins said.
Kerry and Maureen passed from Li Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS), a genetic disorder where the cancer suppressor gene does not work.
Women with this syndrome have a 100 percent chance of getting at least one cancer in their lifetime, “due to the very high incident of early onset breast cancer.” Men with this syndrome have an 80 percent chance.
There are nine cancers that individuals with Li Fraumeni Syndrome can have, including early onset breast cancer, sarcomas of the soft tissue, mainly in the adrenal gland and the bone, and brain tumors and blood cancers, such as leukemia.
“When we found out we were a Li Fraumeni family, it was a shock to us. We had never heard the word, we had no idea what it meant,” Higgins said.
Five different cancers have been recorded in the Higgins’ family.
Higgins is now an advocate and spokesperson who travels across the country to educate others on this rare syndrome. She is also on the board of directors for the world organization of the syndrome.
“It’s not easy to relive the most painful times of our lives over and over again on TV and in the newspaper, but I just feel very strongly that I have to do it. I have to make a difference some how, I can’t sit back and be quiet,” Higgins said. “I do everything I can to raise money for the organization, like this year we’re helping the teens.”
Usually, the money raised from the event will go towards research and to the main organization, the Li Fraumeni Syndrome Association.
“This year we specifically targeted teens that have LFS. We have a youth workshop coming up in Boston at the end of August, and we’re looking to bring about 30 teens from around the world together who all have syndrome, just to let them meet one another (as) most of them never met another person who has this disease,” Higgins explained. “And just to learn how to live with such a life threatening disease. The nuances of dating and getting married and having children and all of those things that go with having this disease.”
So far, the event has already raised enough money to bring in two teens for the youth workshop from donations. Higgins hopes to raise enough money at the event on Saturday to bring one or two more teens to the workshop.
“Not only is it important for them to learn how to live with this disease and how to handle it and keep themselves healthy, but they’re also the future of our organization and unfortunately, this disease,” Higgins said. “We need to arm them with the best tools we can so they can learn to stay healthy and stay ahead of the cancers.”
Currently, LFS has no cure. Gene editing and therapy may be able to help, and the organization is actively looking for a company to help with this.
“Right now, the only thing we can do is surveillance. We get a whole body MRIs done every six months, just looking for a cancer,” Higgins said. “Once we do identified with a cancer, then we’re treated like the general population, with the exception of getting radiation.”
Individuals with LFS “shy away” from radiation as there are some school of thought that radiation may cause secondary cancer. Otherwise, individuals with LFS go through with chemotherapy, surgery, etc.
“My husband lives every single day waiting for that other shoe to drop. Every lump he feels, every bump he feels, every pain he feels, (he thinks) is that cancer back? What am I going to do if it is?” Higgins said, whose husband has been cancer free for three years. “That’s the life of everybody that’s got Li Fraumeni syndrome. You can never rest easy, that you beat one cancer and you’re done because you’re just rewarded with another one and another one over your lifetime.”
“My daughters don’t have their voice anymore, but I do. And I can’t sit back and be quiet and not be out there advocating and helping other families that might not know they’ve got this disease,” Higgins said.
