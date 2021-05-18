Plant sale returns to support Project Grow

SAYRE BOROUGH — As people get ready to start their gardens for the warmer months, Penn-York Valley Project Grow offered a variety of herb, vegetable, and flower plants from next to the Sayre Theatre last Friday and Saturday to help get them started.
The annual Heirloom Plant Sale is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year, and featured several items grown by their Gardening Club at the Waverly High School as well as tomatoes from the Athens Area High School’s horticulture class, according to Project Grow Board Chairwoman Janelle Daddona.
“(There’s) a lot of different varieties, a lot of certified organic plants — that’s kind of our thing — and heirloom varieties, so they can save the seeds and plant them again next year if they want,” Daddona said.
Established in 2011, Project Grow has provided many programs to educate youth over the years about where their food comes from and even how to prepare it through cooking classes.
Daddona said the program helped teach her about growing her own food since she hadn’t been exposed to gardening growing up.
“So I want to pass that knowledge on,” she said.
Daddona has found that growing her own food has been empowering, and also a healthier and cheaper option than what can be found in stores.
The organization currently has three community gardens in Waverly along Lincoln Street, Wilbur Street, and near the high school track. Volunteers who help maintain the gardens get a share of the harvest, as available, according to the organization’s website. At least 10% of the produce is donated to local food pantries,
“Last year it was 90% because of COVID — we knew that was the need, so nobody really took work-share and we just sent it off to the pantries,” said Daddona.
The pandemic also cancelled last year’s Heirloom Plant Sale.
As Project Grow returns back to normal this year, the group hopes to host a talk to introduce residents to community gardening as they have in the past, and even host a cooking club at a location yet to be determined.
Any plants leftover from the sale will still be available for sale through valleyprojectgrow.org.
