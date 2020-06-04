For the 18th consecutive year, the Girl Scouts at Six Pines Service Unit mailed cookies to local soldiers that are stationed overseas.
The project began in 2001, according to Karen Brennan, who launched and still runs the program.
“I received a phone call from a friend and she was a Navy Reservist. She asked if I would be interested during our cookie sales to collect cookies for soldiers overseas,” Brennan said. “I told her I was but needed to ask the other Girl Scout leaders if they would like to do this as a Six Pines Service Unit. They all agreed.”
Early on, it was just a few Girl Scouts packing up the donated cookies, but eventually it became necessary for multiple troops to join in.
“Some of the Girl Scouts and leaders have helped every year,” Brennan said.
Things were different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but no less successful.
“This year due to COVID, we packed at my house with safety precautions and it went well,” Brennan said.
The Girl Scouts collected and shipped 710 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, as well as personal hygiene items and thank you cards.
“When we have events such as Thinking Day, the Girl Scouts make thank you cards for the soldiers and when we pack we tape the cards to the box of cookies,” Brennan said.
Local businesses, including Sayre American Legion, Nucor, Chemite, the Catholic War Veterans, Rolling Tires and Sam’s Bar and Grill assisted with the shipping costs.
Brennan says the appreciation and gratitude of the soldiers makes it important to her and the Girl Scouts. They often send letters back to say thank you.
“They all say that the Girl Scout cookies remind them of home, and that they know we are thinking of them during their deployment,” she said. “That has been the main incentive to continue doing this as long as we have soldiers serving overseas.”
