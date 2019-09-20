Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Amber Chandler, 29, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for three months to six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree, (third or subsequent offense). The Athens Township Police Department arrested Chandler for the offense occurring on Jan. 31, 2019.
E.J. Stewart, 74, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 20 days to 180 days, fined of $850.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Disorderly Conduct, summary offenses. The Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Stewart for the offenses on Dec. 30, 2017.
Edwin Simon, 38, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $100.00, restitution of $99.06, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Simon for the offense occurring on Feb. 8, 2019.
David Griffith, 53, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 28 months to 120 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, restitution of $5,009.34, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree and Receiving Stolen Property, also a felony of the third degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Griffith following investigation of a fraudulent check deposit at a Bradford County Bank.
Barry Keene, 41, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to six months, fines of $12500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (high rate) (2/10), a misdemeanor, and Driving while Driving Privileges are Suspended for DUI, a summary offense. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Keene for the offenses occurring on March 3, 2019.
Earl Sites, 40, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 100 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 54 months, fines of $2750.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence,(Drugs) (1/10), a misdemeanor, Driving under the Influence,(Drugs) (2/10), a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sites following investigations of incidents that occurred in Monroeton Township and Wysox Township on July 28 2018 and May 24, 2019, respectively.
Jedidiah Jordan, 29, Ithaca, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 12 months, fines of $750.00 for the offenses of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Jordan for the offenses occurring on March 20, 2019.
Derek Hovan, 23, Rome, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $700.00, plus court costs, restitution of $200.00, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Criminal Mischief, a summary offense. The Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Hovan for the offenses occurring on Feb. 21, 2019.
Chad Deitrick, 41, Milan, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $500.00, for the offense of Obstruction of Administration of Law, a misdemeanor, of the second degree. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Deitrick following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Jan. 1, 2019.
William Sloat, 55, Lockwood, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Facility Correctional Facility for 97 days to 18 months, fines of $250.00, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. The Sayre Borough Police Department and the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sloat for the offenses on Feb. 2, 2019, and March 26, 2019.
Michael Firestine, 44, Sayre, was sentenced to fines of $400.00, for the offense of PFA Contempt. The Sayre Police Department arrested Firestine for the offense occurring on April 13, 2019.
Cory Wilcox, 23, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one year to five years, fines of $3000.00, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Wilcox for the offense occurring on Aug. 8, 2018.
Keturah Wilmoth, 35, Towanda, was sentenced to, fines of $100.00, for the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree. The Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Wilmoth for the offense occurring on Feb. 12, 2019.
Nicole Guinane, 35, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to six months, fines of $1500.00, she will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Guinane following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on June 13, 2018.
Christopher White, 29, of Binghamton, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $350.00, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Athens Township Police Department arrested White for the offense occurring on Oct. 28, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered pleas of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Sarah Maryott, 21, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Retail Theft, a summary offense. Maryott will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maryott following investigation of incidents that occurred in Athens Township on June 5, 2019.
Justin Reed, 31, Clarks Summit, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Reed will be sentenced on November 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Reed for the offense on December 27, 2018.
Wayne Spiak, 53, Columbia Cross Roads, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Corruption of Minors, misdemeanors of the first degree. Spiak will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Spiak following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on June 3, 2019.
Anthony Stone, 30, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Possession of an Offensive Weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Stone will be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Stone for the offense on June 4, 2019.
Susan Morgan, 58, New Albany, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Morgan will be sentenced on November 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Morgan following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on May 26, 2019.
Garrett Morgan, 28, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Morgan will be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Morgan for the offense on April 5, 2019.
Melissa Lochner, 36, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Harassment, a summary offense. Lochner will be sentenced on November 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Lochner for the offenses on Dec. 18, 2018, and March 28, 2019.
Dwayne Colter, 55, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Colter will be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State arrested Colter following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on April 24, 2019.
Amber Howard, 32, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Resist Arrest, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. Howard will be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Howard for the offense on April 30, 2019.
Miley Delacruz, 27, Waverly, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Delacruz will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Members of the Bradford County Drug and Task Force with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office arrested Delacruz on June 4, 2019, after investigating an incident that occurred in Athens Township on Feb. 22, 2019.
Candice Chase, 37, Spencer, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Chase will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Members of the Bradford County Drug and Task Force with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office arrested Chase on June 3, 2019, after investigating an incident that occurred in Athens Township on Feb. 22, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.