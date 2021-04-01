TIOGA CENTER — During the Tioga Central School District Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, discussion included plans for the school’s end-of-year Regents testing.
Earlier this month, the New York State Board of Regents voted to cancel the majority of the exams, leaving only algebra I, English language arts, earth science, and living environment.
The six cancelled tests include algebra II, geometry, physics, chemistry, global history and geography, and United States history and government.
Tioga Central High School Principal Josh Roe described this as an “abbreviated Regents.”
“There’s only four exams being given by the state,” he said. However, he went on to say that Tioga intends to administer all 10 traditional tests.
The school plans to put together six exams of their own based on a mix of information from previous years’ Regents tests. According to Roe, this will “mirror the exact same setup of a traditional regents exam.”
Roe figures that the district lost 20 percent of their instruction time due to the removal of in-person instruction on Wednesdays. Because of this, teachers had to limit their teaching plans to ensure they would get through all the “must-haves” before the end of the school year.
Steps are being taken to account for this loss of content and omit questions from the constructed tests that were not covered in class.
“I truly believe having a final will be beneficial to review for the entire year (and) also a good mechanism to measure the impact the pandemic has had on our students,” said Roe.
