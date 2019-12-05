HARRISBURG — Instead of bright-colored posted property signs dotting trees, Pennsylvanians will be able to instead place purple paint on them to designate private property.
The purple paint law was recently signed by Gov. Tom Wolf, allowing landowners a second option when it comes to marking their property.
In particular, the purple paint will be specifically marked “No Hunting” purple, and stripes must be at least eight inches long and one inch wide, and between three and five feet above the ground on trees or posts.
The stripes shall not be more than 100 feet apart.
“This new law simply gives landowners a second option to post notices that trespassing on their property is not allowed,” said bill sponser Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-Dillsburg. “This purple paint makes it easier to define property lines and provides a more visible notice that private property is not to be trespassed on.”
Under current law, trespassing on agricultural and other open land is prohibited if the property is posted with signs that indicate the land is private and/or trespassing is not allowed.
“However, these signs degrade over time, leaving them illegible and tattered, or are removed either by nefarious acts or adverse weather conditions,” Keefer said. “Paint is a more permanent means of posting a property.”
Nearly a dozen other states allow purple paint as a “No Trespassing” designation — Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina and Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.