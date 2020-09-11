ATHENS — The Morning Times will kick off a new feature tonight as we will be live streaming the annual Rusty Rail football game between the rival Athens Wildcats and Sayre Redskins.
This fall, the Times will be live streaming a football game each week during the 2020 Pennsylvania high school season.
The live stream will feature video, including a scoreboard, along with play-by-play and color commentary throughout the game.
A pre-game show will kick off at 6:45 p.m. tonight and we will have coverage from kickoff to the final buzzer. We will wrap up with a quick post-game show.
The live stream can be found at www.morning-times.com/sports/live-stream/ or on the Morning Times’ Facebook page. There is no cost to watch the game.
