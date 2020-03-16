SAYRE — Following Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement that all Pennsylvania schools would be closed through March 30, the Sayre and Athens Area School Districts have announced that food service will begin tomorrow.
In a release, Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said bagged lunches — also containing breakfast for the following morning — will be available at 11:30 and 12:30 p.m. for students 18-years-old and younger.
There will be grab-and-go locations set up at the upper parking lot of Snyder Elementary School and the High School’s cafeteria parking lot.
Additionally, Litchfield students will receive food at their bus stop location, with the first stop at 11:30 a.m.
In Milltown and the east side, the bus route will be as follows:
- 11:30 a.m. at Bradford and North Elmer
- 11:32 a.m. at Bradford and North Lehigh
- 11:34 a.m. at Hoover and Draper
- 11:35 a.m. at Spring and Draper
- 11:36 a.m. at Spring and Croft Lumber
- 11:39 a.m. at Cayuta and Plain
- 11:40 a.m. at Cayuta playground
- 11:42 a.m. at Cayuta and Bensley
- 11:43 a.m. at Bensley and Sunset
- 11:44 a.m. at Bensley and Blackman
- 11:45 a.m. at Bensley and Robb
- 11:47 a.m. at Shepard and Robb
- 11:48 a.m. at Shepard and Blackman
- 11:49 a.m. at Shepard and Fordham
- 11:50 a.m. at Shepard and Sunset
- 11:51 a.m. at Shepard and Harris
- 11:52 a.m. at Shepard and Cayuta
- 11:55 a.m. at the east side playground
- 11:57 a.m. at South Higgins and East Packer.
Officials noted that arrival time is approximate and may differ.
Daloisio said the safety, security and well-being of the district’s students and community are top priority.
Students will be able to pick up teacher-prepared schoolwork packets starting Tuesday while food service is underway. If a student’s teacher uses Google Drive, assignments may be found there, Daloisio said.
In Athens, school district will be distributing bags of three to four days worth of food for students this week.
Today, district officials will be at Hornbrook Park at 1:30 p.m.; McCloes Community Park at 1:30 p.m.; Gateway Apartments at 1:45 p.m.; Ridgebury Fire Department at 2 p.m.; Ulster Fire Hall at 2 p.m.; and at 2:30 p.m., Harlan Rowe, Kmart Plaza and Valley Playland.
A pop-up food pantry will be available at the Federated Church in East Smithfield at 1 p.m. today.
On Wednesday, March 18, a pop-up food pantry will be available at 1 p.m.
District officials said “it is extremely important to us to be able to provide balanced nutritional meals to our families during this difficult time. We will be partnering with CHOP to provide meals during this abrupt school closure.”
Future pop-up pantries and additional bagged deliveries will be announced via the district’s app, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Parent Link and future editions of the Morning Times.
