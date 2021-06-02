WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) introduced the Protecting Our Wellbeing by Expanding Russian Sanctions Act or the POWERS Act, legislation that would immediately reinstate sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Tuesday.
In May, President Joe Biden waived sanctions on Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline that will supply Europe with Russian gas once completed.
“At every turn, President Biden has worked to unravel America’s energy independence, resulting in skyrocketing energy costs, the elimination of family-sustaining energy jobs, and a weakened position on a global stage,” Keller said.
“After the Colonial Pipeline hack, the Biden administration faced an important decision: either invest in American energy and make it more secure or continue down a radical path that makes our nation reliant on energy from nations that do not have our best interests in mind,” he continued. “Unfortunately, the president’s decision to lift sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline — while simultaneously hampering domestic energy production — makes it clear where this administration stands. I’m proud to introduce the POWERS Act and prioritize American energy.”
According to a press release from Keller’s office, in his first seven days in office, President Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, and banned mining and drilling on federal lands, hindering America’s ability to produce energy domestically.
“On May 7, the Colonial Pipeline was hacked by Russian cybercriminals. The resulting fuel crisis highlighted the Biden administration’s failure to invest in domestic energy and safeguard it as critical infrastructure. On May 14, 2021, Congressman Keller sent a letter to President Biden calling on his administration to prioritize infrastructure projects like new pipelines and refineries to make American energy more secure,” the press release said.
