Unauthorized use of motor/other vehicle
Melissa Diane Ackley, 32, of Towanda, was charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanor for unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles and the simple violation for criminal mischief – damage property.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 10:26 a.m. on Jan. 4, the victim contacted PSP Towanda about someone having their car and refusing to return it.
The victim related that they had let a friend, Ackley, borrow the car and that they had asked her several times to return it.
Court documents show that the victim was supposed to have their car returned to them on that date and that instead Ackley said that she was not giving the car back and that she no longer had keys to it.
The victim stated that the red 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis was parked at a residence on South Main Street in Towanda Township.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the trooper soon made contact with Ackley once he arrived at the residence.
The trooper reported that Ackley first claimed she did not have the vehicle, and then said that she had been driving it but no longer had the keys to it.
Ackley wouldn’t say who she gave the keys to and the vehicle was ultimately returned to the victim later that day.
The victim reported that there was new damage to the interior and that the rear seat “ripped off” and there were new scratches on the outside of the car.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on March 31.
Retail theft
Jamie Michael Lang, 37, of Addison, New York, was charged with the misdemeanor for retail theft – take merchandise.
The Athens Township Police Department said that on Feb. 15, they received a call about a male who had fled Lowe’s on Elmira Street in Sayre Borough with several rolls of electrical wire that he did not pay for.
Officers were able to locate Lang in a wooded area between Elmira Street and Route 220. The affidavit of probable cause shows that he admitted to stealing the electrical wire.
An associate from Lowe’s had also followed Lang and told the officers that he saw Lang take 10 rolls of 12/2 wire in the store and when he confronted him about it, he took off running.
The associate advised police that the merchandise came to $826.80.
The affidavit states that due to the amount that was attempted stolen, the first-time offense must be graded as a misdemeanor of the first degree. It also reads that Lang was charged with the misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia during the same incident.
A preliminary hearing was set for March 2.
Drug crime
Justin John Watson, 40, of Sayre, was charged with the felony for the manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and the misdemeanors for intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that at about 3:05 p.m. on Jan. 27, officers were asked to assist with someone under state parole supervision who was allegedly using drugs at their borough residence.
When the officer knocked on the door, he heard voices telling him to come in, according to the criminal complaint.
The officer immediately noted a smell of marijuana as he stepped inside the residence. As he met with police and Watson, they explained that he had done a walkthrough of the house where they found a large amount of suspected marijuana in the basement.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Watson claimed to have a medical marijuana card and was unable to provide it throughout the interaction.
When Watson led the Sayre officer to the basement, he observed a workbench area covered with suspected marijuana residue, four canning jars containing suspected marijuana in plain view, a large sized multicolored bong, the bowl part of the bong containing suspected burnt marijuana, and a large black handheld butane torch on top of the work bench.
The affidavit shows that the officer let Watson know that he would be seizing the paraphernalia.
The officer noted that the marijuana and paraphernalia were used for smoking and that medical marijuana isn’t allowed to be ingested by smoking.
Court documents show that all of the marijuana was in random glass jars and that Watson presented one and stated that it was “99% pure THC powder” which was also seized by police as well.
The affidavit states that Watson has a history of substance abuse and is on state parole supervision serving a state sentence (1 year and 3 months to 7 years) for DUI and flight to avoid apprehension convictions out of Bradford County. He was paroled in 2016 and has a maximum date of supervision in 2022.
Police said that there were no visible safety concerns on Jan. 27 but due to the suspected criminal activity, an agent conducting offender field contacts in the borough area contacted Bradford County Child/Youth Services and completed a report following this incident.
Watson was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Feb. 16 where he is unable to post a $25,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing was set for 10 a.m. on March 2.
Receiving stolen property
Jean Marie Strock, 40, of Milan, was charged with the schedule 3 misdemeanor for receiving stolen property.
The Athens Township Police Department said that they were contacted by Walmart associates about finding multiple counterfeit $50 bills within the past few days on Jan. 25.
Associates were able to provide video surveillance footage of the individuals who used the counterfeit bills at the Walmart on Elmira Street in Sayre Borough, according to the criminal complaint.
Court documents show that the footage showed the same male and female, sometimes together and sometimes on their own over multiple occasions, leaving the store in a blue Chevy Trailblazer.
Police said that on Jan. 25, the female purchased Claritin at the pharmacy which requires ID, and they were able to access the identification and see it was as Strock.
When officers came to her residence, Strock agreed to go to the police department with them and discuss the issue.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Strock stated that she shops at Walmart but has to ask for rides since she doesn’t have a car. When asked about the car, she confirmed that a male often gives her rides in his blue Chevy Trailblazer.
Police said that Strock provided a written statement taking accountability for using the money which she knew was counterfeit.
The affidavit shows that according to Strock, the male had presented her with several counterfeit $50 bills on that date and had told her that she may use them if she wanted to.
She claimed that she went in and bought some things as the male stayed in the car, and that she went in a second time to purchase more items including the Claritin.
According to the affidavit, Stock purchased $33.62 worth of items with the counterfeit money at first and spent another $24.16 minutes later.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on March 16.
Aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors
Riley Gavin Kepner-Card, 27, of Sayre, was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault without consent, misdemeanor for indecent assault – without consideration of others, felony for corruption of minors – defendant age 18 or above and misdemeanor simple assault.
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that at about 8 p.m. on or about Feb. 9, an officer was dispatched to a South Waverly Borough residence about an alleged sexual assault.
The minor victim reported to police that they had friended Kepner-Card on Facebook on Feb. 7 after he had come up as a suggested friend request. The victim told police that they did not know Kepner-Card other than from that interaction. Police noted that the victim has been diagnosed with several mental health issues and intellectual limitations.
Kepner-Card started messaging back and forth with the victim, who told them her age (17) early on. At first, Card had messaged back that the victim was too young for him and then continued to message back and forth with the victim and express romantic and sexual interest over the course of several days, according to the affidavit. The two exchanged social media accounts and phone numbers, and Kepner-Card then requested lewd photos and videos from the minor victim, saying that he could not trust her unless she sent such photos.
After prompting the victim to meet in person, the two planned to meet outside the H. Austin Snyder Elementary School on or about Feb. 9 where the alleged sexual assault occured.
Once the officer had finished interviewing the victim about what had happened, the victim was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital where a physical examination was performed and abrasions and other strangulation marks were found on the minor victim’s neck.
Card was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility, but has since posted a $100,000 bail bond.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.