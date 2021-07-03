SAYRE — State Sen. Gene Yaw announced this week that local fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations will be receiving substantial amounts of funding through the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.
“We are blessed to have a number of highly skilled and dedicated individuals in our area who volunteer their time and efforts to protect our communities,” Yaw said. “These grant disbursements will help alleviate some of the burden faced by these organizations on a day-to-day basis.”
The grant program is administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner and is available to all fire and EMS companies as well as volunteer rescue squads.
The money can be used for construction, repair or renovation of their facilities, the purchase of new equipment, training and education, recruitment or retention efforts, as well as covering lost income due to the interruption of fundraising during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from Yaw’s office, agreements must be submitted by the recipients to complete the application/funding process. The deadline to submit the grant agreements was July 1, 2021.
The following local fire departments and EMS organizations received funding:
- Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company — $11,876.73
- Athens Borough Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 — $11,876.73
- Athens Borough Protection Hose Company No. 1 — $11,876.73
- Greater Valley EMS — $8,993.20
- Greater Valley Fire Company (EMS Rescue) — $12,233.23
- Sayre Engine Company No. 1 — $11,520.24
- Sayre Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 — $10,000.00
- Sayre J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5 — $11,520.24
- South Waverly Fire Department 1 — $11,520.24
- Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department — $12,411.47
- Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company — $8,650.00
- Ulster Sheshequin Fire Association — $11,876.73
- South Creek Volunteer Fire Company — $11,698.48
- South Creek Ambulance Associaton — $7,195.20
- Tri Township Ambulance Association — $8,993.20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.