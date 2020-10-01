SAYRE — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Dandy is once again teaming up with Guthrie to raise money for local breast cancer patients.
During the “Pink Cups for the Cure” campaign, Dandy will donate a percentage of the purchase of each large coffee sold in a pink cup at all 65 locations throughout the Twin Tiers during the month of October.
“Dandy’s involvement in the community is important to our employees and customers, and we’re looking forward to our 9th Dandy Pink Cups campaign this October. The Guthrie Breast Care Fund does amazing work to aid local patients in their fight against breast cancer, and we’re proud to support their efforts,” Dandy President Randy Williams said.
“This initiative encourages our local community to play an active role in breast cancer awareness, and these proceeds will help make a big difference in the lives of some of our patients who need it the most,” said Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti.
The donations raised will go to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund which helps breast cancer patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance.
