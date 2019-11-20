HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) announced Tuesday that the Pennsylvania Senate gave final approval to a measure on Monday to make firefighter training more accessible and affordable through online courses.
“Bringing training closer to the firefighters means more firefighters can participate,” Yaw said. “This measure will certainly ease the staffing burden on today’s firefighters, and it echoes a core suggestion made by the Senate Resolution 6 Commission, which was charged with addressing roadblocks to enhancing emergency services in Pennsylvania.”
Senate Bill 146 ensures that online training would be voluntary and free to both career and volunteer firefighters. All available courses would be listed online and developed under the leadership of the state fire commissioner.
Training requirements are often cited as a barrier to recruitment and retention, particularly for volunteers, because they can be costly and time-consuming, often demanding travel and time away from work and family.
Yaw noted that the fire commissioner would have the authority to prioritize specific training topics and provide a certificate of completion to a firefighter who successfully completes an online firefighter training program.
“We are blessed to have a number of highly skilled and dedicated individuals in our area who volunteer their time and efforts to protect our communities during times of emergencies,” said Yaw. “I was pleased to support this bill.”
Senate Bill 146 now goes to Gov. Tom Wolf for his signature.
