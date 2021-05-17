The Bradford County Commissioners recognized those who work on the front lines when it comes to criminal activity and public safety with two proclamations that were presented last Thursday.
Commissioners, with the help of Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dan Bush, recognized this week as National Police Week in the county.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko said police respond to a variety of situations, from car accidents to break-ins to domestic violence.
“With any of it … you’re not calling a counselor, you’re calling our police force,” he said.
“They are a vital part of how our society maintains the safety and security that we’ve all come to enjoy here, not only in Bradford County in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, but as a nation,” said Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller. “We thank all of our law enforcement community for what they do across the country and right here in Bradford County.”
The second proclamation retroactively recognized last week as National Corrections Employees Week in the county, with a reading by Bradford County Correctional Facility Warden Donald Stewart.
McLinko noted that Stewart is regarded as one of the top wardens in the state by Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel.
“Hats off to you and your staff for what you do,” Miller told Stewart. “There’s a lot of behind the scenes activity that takes place and the way that facility is run – year in and year out. With state inspections, it scores very high and is just a testament to how the facility is managed and run by everyone involved.”
“It’s not easy work, but they do a terrific job and we’re very proud of all of you folks out there,” said McLinko. “Thanks for all that you do.”
