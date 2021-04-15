WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly Trustees Tuesday unanimously approved the municipality’s budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which sets into motion the first village spending plan using the Town of Barton’s assessment roll.
Overall, the general budget will increase 1.3 percent, from $3,089,183 to $3,138,607. Additionally, the amount to be raised by property taxes will rise 3.5 percent, from $2,145,297 to $2,220,671, according to a copy of the budget provided at Tuesday’s meeting.
The village water budget will reflect an increase from $754,417 to $759,968. While metered water sales will go up from $682,317 to $690,468, all water rates will remain unchanged.
The sewer budget will increase from $1,139,309 to $1,142,925, and includes sewer charge revenue rising from $677,809 to $685,625. The sewer rate will remain at $4.88 per 100 cubic feet of water usage. Additionally, th sewer capital charge will stay at $156 per year, per dwelling unit.
Meanwhile, the village’s cemetery budget will also see a slight bump from $47,000 to $47,300.
“We are aware that there are many challenges facing the Village of Waverly and its residents during these stressful times. It will take hard work and ingenuity while addressing aging equipment and infrastructure, pursuing additional revenue streams, and maintaining a professional, dedicated workforce,” village officials stated. “The board of trustees and staff are dedicated to keeping costs down, while maintaining services that the residents of the Village of Waverly have come to rely on.”
While the budget itself has not changed drastically from the current fiscal year’s spending plan, the way the budget is funded through local taxes saw a significant change after trustees voted last year to abolish the village’s tax assessor position.
“The village has terminated its real property assessing unit status and will assume the village portion of the Town of Barton’s assessment roll,” the budget stated. “Therefore, all local taxes — village, school and town/county — will be based on the same assessment. Due to this status change, the village tax rate will be $15.89 per $1,000 of assessed value.”
In comparison, the village own tax rate — when it had an assessor — was approximately $30 per $1,000 of assessed value, so the new tax rate is effectively cut in half.
However, all property assessments in the village have increased to near market value because of the Town of Barton’s equalization rate, which is much more updated than the village’s old equalization rate. The village’s equalization rate is 42.5 percent, while Barton’s is approximately 85 percent.
Thus, despite all of these changes, most individual taxes for village residents will remain around the same. However, according to village officials, some individual taxes may increase or decrease in various amounts, depending on the previous village assessment versus the current town assessment.
The resulting reassessment would not mean increased tax revenue for the municipality’s coffers, and the main benefit would be a cost savings to the village, as Mayor Patrick Ayres previously explained during a meeting last year.
During those meetings, he stated that getting the village out of tax assessment would save the village money by eliminating the aforementioned positions, as well as avoid a duplication of services come grievance day as all grievances and resulting court procedures would run through the town. He also noted that doing a revaluation would cost “tens of thousands of dollars” and require the village hiring a private firm to reassess the municipality.
The village’s next fiscal year begins on July 1.
