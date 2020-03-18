OWEGO — Tioga County legislators and department heads met Tuesday morning for a discussion on how COVID-19 is impacting operations currently, and in the near future.
Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey described the situation as “living in an ever-changing dynamic that changes moment to moment” from the time one case was confirmed in the county on Saturday, prompting a state of emergency.
Sauerbrey noted that there have been daily conference calls with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office on the situation, and and officials from all regional counties have been working closely together on the matter as it unfolds.
All county meetings are currently on hold, Sauerbrey said.
The major topic of the meeting was the state mandated reduction of staff, which positions are considered non-essential personnel and which manner to continue necessary operations.
“It’s an ever-changing process as it pertains to details,” Sauerbrey said, noting that specific discussion was still needed within individual departments. “We will do our absolute best to comply (with the state’s guidelines).”
It was noted that increased cleaning would lead to increased expenses for the county, for which Legislator Mullen said the county was adequately prepared.
“My opinion is that’s why we’ve been fiscally responsible in this county,” Mullen said. “That’s why we have a significant contingency fund and a healthy fund balance. We did that because of the lessons we learned in 2011 (with the flood).”
“This is a different kind of emergency — you can’t look out and see it, but it is,” Mullen continued. “We need to do all the steps that are prudent, including sanitizing public spaces, because it’s up to each of these entities to help mitigate the situation.”
Sheriff Gary Howard explained that law enforcement and first responders are currently in good shape as the situation continues to unfold.
He noted that suspensions are in place for pistol permits, jail visitation and evictions.
All officers have masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, Howard said, and added that law enforcement and dispatch have a list of addresses for the 21 homes that are under mandatory quarantine for possible exposure.
If a complaint call is made from one of those locations, first responders are fully equipped to appropriately handle the call at those locations, he said.
Dispatch is also asking a list of questions — whether anyone is feeling sick at that location, etc — so that officers can be best prepared when arriving on scene, Howard explained.
Road traffic stops would continue as “business as usual,” he said, noting officers would not be approaching vehicles with masks or gloves on.
While residents who may suspect illness are encouraged to call their doctor, the county has set up an Emergency Operation Center as of Monday, March 16.
That location can be contacted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (607) 687-8477. If there is an emergency related to the virus outside those hours, residents can call the state coronavirus hotline at (888) 364-3065 or Tioga County Public Health at (607) 687-8623.
New York State Police remind residents to always call 911 in an emergency.
When placing an emergency call, police ask that dispatchers are told if you or any members of your household are experiencing flu-like symptoms.
This information will ensure first responders can prepare to prevent the spread of any illnesses, officers said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.