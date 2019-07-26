TOWANDA — Bradford County officials on Thursday warned residents against record fraud and encouraged residents to check the county website and sign up for its online record alert.
The free service, provided by Landex, can notify people who sign up if a document is recorded based on the names entered into the alert system, explained Shirley Rockefeller of the county’s register and recorder’s office.
“The Recorder of Deeds office is required to record any document that is presented into their office when all required data is properly executed and payment is received with said document,” stated the record alert page of the Bradford County website. “There is no way for the Recorder of Deeds office to know if the document is fraudulent or not if all the required data is executed properly. Once a fraudulent document is recorded, the criminal may use your name as collateral on a mortgage or even attempt to sell your home to an unsuspecting buyer.”
“I think most people know that when the gas companies put a mortgage on, they list every lease that they own in Bradford County, so your name will come up,” Rockefeller said. “We index everything by parcel number and by name, so that when you come in and enter your parcel number, everything that’s happened to your property shows.”
Commissioner Daryl Miller stated that the courthouse has been “inundated” with fraudulent records claims recently, and that people have been getting contacted from a phone number that is the same as the prothonotary’s office.
“So this is a great thing for the residents of Bradford County that Shirley’s office has instituted at no cost to the residents,” he said. “And with the amount of fraud that’s taking place, this is a great opportunity to protect yourself.”
Residents can sign up to the fraud alert online at http://bradfordcountypa.org/register-recorder/ on the Bradford County website.
