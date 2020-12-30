SAYRE — Sayre Borough Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery that allegedly took place Monday night in the 400 block of North Wilbur Avenue.
Police said around 10:25 p.m., a man approached the male victim with a silver handgun and demanded money, then fled on foot after getting money from the victim.
The suspect is described as a white man with a deep, raspy voice. He is approximately 6 feet tall, 215 pounds and was wearing a black beanie cap, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a black surgical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sayre police at (570) 888-2233. Police noted that all calls will be kept confidential.
On the Sayre PD Facebook page, the department specifically asked for any households which are located in the general area of the incident and has any type of security or Ring systems to check their footage around the date and time of the alleged crime.
“As always, we continue to thank the public for your support,” Sayre Police said on the Facebook post.
