WAVERLY — A Waverly man has been arrested following an investigation into a sexual assault that took place last summer, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.
According to police, 23-year-old Austyn J. Casselbury has been charged with Rape in the First Degree, which is a Class B Felony.
Casselbury was arrested on Thursday but the incident allegedly took place back on July 24, 2020 in the Town of Barton.
According to a press release, Casselbury was arraigned at CAP Court in front of Justice David Boland and was released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear at the Town of Barton Court on February 2.
