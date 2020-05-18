Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Kevin D. Learn II, 31, from Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Learn for the offense occurring on September 29, 2019.
Kimberly D. Schaffer, 32, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1st offense), a misdemeanor.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Shaffer for the offense occurring on October 30, 2017.
Kani Deloach, 33, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days flat, fines of $4000.00, for the offenses of two counts of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, (3rd in 10) and a felony of the third degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Deloach for the offenses occurring on January 6, 2020.
Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Deloach following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 16, 2020.
Caleb Fitzgerald, 19, of Dushore, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fitzgerald following investigation of an incident that occurred in Orwell Township on October 6, 2019.
Mitch Johnson, 26, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 21 days to 18 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a felony of the third degree, and Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Johnson for the offenses occurring on June 5, 2019.
Joshua Oliver, 31, of Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five days to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1st in 10), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Oliver following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on October 26, 2019.
Robert Grandall II, 23, Elmira, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four days to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence,(Drug related), a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Grandall for the offense occurring on December 27, 2018.
Braheem Lewis, 22, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Ryan Balch of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lewis following investigation of an incident that occurred in Granville Township on November 14, 2019.
Darren Daniels, 33, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 11 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 30 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Trespass, a felony of the second degree, Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Nate Ross and Officer Casey Shiposh both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Daniels for the offenses occurring on October 27, 2019.
Jesse Dupont, 27, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 20 months to 84 months, fines of $3,700.00, restitution of $4,000.17, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Possession of an Offensive Weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Deputy Daniel Bush of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dupont for the offenses occurring on December 27, 2019 in Canton Township.
