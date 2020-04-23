There are several organizations holding food giveaways during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below is a list of some places people can receive food during this crisis:
Church of the Redeemer
The Church of the Redeemer’s Community Supper on Thursday, April 30 will be a Grocery Give-away from 4-5 p.m. in the church parking lot located at 201 South Wilbur Ave. in Sayre. You must pre-register for this by calling (607) 846-1692 Mon.-Thu. from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Waverly United Methodist Church
The Waverly United Methodist Church is teaming up with the Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga County for a “Special Food Pickup” on Friday, May 1.
The event will take place at the church, which is located at 158 Chemung Street in Waverly from 2 to 3 p.m.
Pre-registration is required. Residents should call 607-302-2745 by 2 p.m. on April 29.
Participants for pick-up should be the driver only. Each household will be given a specific time slot.
Valley United Presbyterian Church
“If you are in need of food, Valley United Presbyterian Church in Waverly invites you to come to the church on Tuesdays to pick up a bag of groceries that will feed three people for three days.
There are a limited number of food bags available, so you MUST register by calling Valley United’s Food Giveaway at 570-423-1540. If there is no answer, please leave a voicemail with your name and phone number, your call will be returned ASAP.
Once registered, enter via the manse driveway on Pennsylvania Avenue at your assigned time and drive around the church to the main entrance. Because of social distancing, stay in your car, and a volunteer will hand you a bag of food.
Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
“Feed My Sheep” Food Pantry will be open another time this month, Thursday, April 30 from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A small supply of basic groceries is available for resident of the Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and ID are required for all clients.
Due to safe social distancing, we ask that you stay in your vehicle and follow directions for receiving the groceries.
Bradford County
The Bradford County website (www.bradfordcountypa.org) has a link that maps locations of food distribution points, food pantries and more on their COVID-19 page.
At this time, our website is set to open directly to the county COVID-19 information page. For your reference, a direct link to the map of recurring food distribution points and food pantries can also be found here: https://bcmaps.bradfordco.org/portal/apps/View/index.html?appid=4d760567adb6432f9349fc8a314a185f
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.