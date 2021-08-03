Steve Bowen chairperson of the buildings and grounds committee reported that the sump pump in the basement of the museum had recently been replaced. The malfunction was discovered by an elevator inspector while doing a routine inspection at the museum.
Mary Lou Palmer in the communication report told the board that she had contacted Ann O’Connor regarding the condition of the large painting of the Black Diamond at Broken Orr. O’Connor felt the condition described was not problematic and felt as long as the painting is in a stable environment it will be safe.
Bill Crocker reported in the events committee report that everything is set for the Appraisal Day and Trunk Auction scheduled to take place on August 7. Details are posted on the society webpage and anyone wishing to participate in the trunk auction must register via the website. Barb Kotasek will be doing the appraisals again this year and her son will be the auctioneer for the event. Bill further reported that History Under the Stars will be held on September 10, with Jim Nobles as the presenter. The Trivia event is set for October 10, at the V.F.W.
Henry Farley in the Gift Shop report stated that there have been good sales so far this year. He has ordered more station signs. Farley further reported that Since May 1, the official opening day of the museum there have been 284 registered guests at the museum that came from 12 states to include North Carolina, PA, NY, Texas, Ohio, New Jersey, Indiana, Florida, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana.
Mary Lou Palmer reported that student intern Jonathan Gulyas is doing a great job. He indexed the Joe Bottone negative collection and is currently indexing the Felt World War II scrapbook collection.
Mary Lou Palmer reported that sales are coming in for raffle tickets on the Railroad Quilt created by Mary Lou. The quilt will be raffled off at Model Train Day in November.
Recent gifts accessioned were Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen badge belonging to Bert Page (Sayre Lodge No. 337); LVRR rules book (1922), LVRR safety rules book (1940), LVRR schedule of pay, rules and regulations (1922) and Awards of the National Railway Adjustment Board (1957). Items donated in memory of Bert Page and Louise Page from Stephen Bentley. Railroad signal arm dating from 1970. First phase of single track from Greens Landing to Sugar Creek Bridge, from Don Stevens. Blue Railroad Lantern “swallow brand” from Mary Cochi. Athens Dairy bottle (half pint) from Mary Sargent. Sayre High School yearbooks (1970 and 1979), diploma from Sayre High School for Gary Severn, Century of Memories book, two log cabin banks from Commonwealth Bank and Trust, 1970 Sayre High School graduation ceremony program, Commonwealth Bank and Trust deposit bag, three Valley Railroad pencils, Valley Church Directory map and newspaper clippings of Coleman Parish House time capsule (c. 1981), from Mary Lou Palmer. Piece of trolley rail from Waverly, Sayre and Athens Traction Co. from Richard Gulyas, Tin Trains including three locomotives (two Lionel and one small cast iron), seven cars including two Ives Railway Lines passenger cars, LV coal car (Lionel). Lionel Lines tender, Lionel flat car with logs, Lionel tank car (Sunoco), Lionel Lines caboose #807 and New York Central coal tender. From Mary Lou Palmer. Scrapbook c 1970-75 Valley Jaycees from Waverly Historical Society. Photograph of 1952 eighth grade graduating class for Epiphany school from Jim Nobles. Diamond Jubilee Celebration booklet for Ukrainian Catholic Church, October 18, 1987, from Richard Evans. Order of Demolay membership certificate from Gen. John Sullivan Chapter, Sayre, Pa, dated March 12, 1955, for Richard E. Johnson, copy of newspaper article for formation of chapter (January 11, 1955) and copy of article on election of officers (March 1, 1955) from Jim Nobels. A large collection of Railroad items relating to Conrail, Eire-Lackawanna, New York Central, Penn Central and Pennsylvania Railroad Items. From Clifford and Marion Wiles former residents of Sayre.
Mike Frantz reported that the Summer Quarterly was mailed. The fall issue has a September 1 deadline.
Facebook posts: 0-scale John Wilkes on display (7,218 people reached, 589 engagements). Railroad Heritage Day (3,381 people reached, 2144 engagements). Summer Quarterly (3,284 people reached, 225 engagements). RR Heritage Day (4,880 people reached, 320 engagements). Engine Co. No 1 “Old Huldy” (6,468 people reached, 758 engagements). Ridin the Rails article (1,518 people reached, 93 engagements). Ridin the Rails moved indoors (834 people reached 35 engagements). Epiphany Class of 1952 (4,635 people reached, 545 engagements).
The Sayre Historical Society is located in the historic old Lehigh Valley Passenger Station on South Lehigh Avenue in downtown Sayre. The museum is currently open Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information call 570-882-8221 or visit our website sayrehistoricalsociety.org or Facebook.
The Sayre Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, The Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency, The Bradford County United Way, and the generous support of the members of the Sayre Historical Society.
