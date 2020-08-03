District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda Pennsylvania:
Brian Hart, 34, of Towanda, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 89 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hart following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on November 13, 2019.
Brandon W. Luckman, 32, of Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Luckman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on December 31, 2019.
Ashley Jo White, 34, of Towanda, Pa., was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested White for the offense occurring on January 14, 2020.
John Vanderpool, 35, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 75 days to five months, 15 days, fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Vanderpool’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences.
Trooper Ryan Balch of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on November 23, 2019.
Jeffrey L. Raker, 55, of Johnson City, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (1st in 10), a misdemeanor, and two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Raker following investigation of incidents that occurred in Franklin Township on August 29, 2019.
Brandon Casselbury, 31, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 27 months to 60 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Aggravated Assault by Vehicle while DUI, a felony of the second degree.
Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Casselbury following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on November 14, 2019.
Derek C. Matson, 33, of Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 100 days to two years, Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license of 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Matson for the offense occurring on July 23, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.