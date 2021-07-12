Sayre Historical Society Summer Quarterly spotlights World War II veteran

SAYRE — The World War II experiences of John Haluska Jr. of Sayre are detailed in the Summer issue of the Sayre Historical Society Quarterly.
The issue also includes a look back at the Sayre High School Class of 1971 and a 1974 banquet recognizing the contributions of the Lehigh Valley Railroad only two years before its demise.
An article from the October 13, 1928 Railway Age magazine recounts an innovation in the storehouse of the railroad at the Sayre Shops. A photograph from the Francis Hunt Collection shows the 1965 Sayre High School baseball team. Finally, a story from Jim Nobles with an illustration by Dana Twigg revisits the memories of Mrs. Katherine Goodall of early times in Sayre.
The Quarterly history magazine is mailed four times per year to members of the historical society. Individual copies are available at the museum which is now open with limited hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. Call (570) 882-8221 or e-mail the museum at sayrehistorical@yahoo.com for additional information.
The cover story on John Haluska includes photographs taken by the Sayre man while he served overseas as a member of the 662nd Field Artillery Battalion during World War II. Haluska graduated from Sayre High School and worked at Belle Knitting (later Blue Swan Mills) following high school. He married Agnes Herrick and later worked for Prudential Insurance. He died on April 22, 2011 at the age of 90.
Several items relating to his war experiences were donated to the historical society by Stephanie Jackson, who was Haluska’s friend and landlord. Haluska’s war-time service covered 42 months in Europe. One of the photographs taken by Haluska shows American soldiers climbing a steep hill with crumbled buildings on the side of the road. The hand-written caption on the photograph reads “Coming from Hitler’s house. I took the picture to see if the camera can take a walking picture.”
The 1974 banquet honoring the Lehigh Valley Railroad was hosted by the Valley Economic Development Association (VEDA) in 1974. In prepared remarks recounted in the November 20, 1974 Sayre Evening Times, railroad president John Nash thanked the organization for the recognition.
“Your singling out the Lehigh Valley Railroad for community recognition certainly enhances the occasion, for it is not very often these days when the railroad is the object of an affirmative honor,” he said. “It just seems that whenever railroads are mentioned, it is always in some derisive manner or in some condemnation of the very system which has made America great.”
Nash also announced that the railroad was continuing attempts to develop the sprawling railroad property in Sayre. He mentioned sales of land to Lewis Trucking Company, Shaffer Brothers Fuel and Penn-York Motors.
In less than two years (April 1, 1976), the railroad that was a key industrial driving force of the Valley economy since the first railroad shops were built in Sayre in the early 1880’s would be dissolved and reorganized as part of the Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail).
The Class of 1971 gets recognized on the occasion of their 50th anniversary. Highlights for this special group of graduates include well-publicized “protests” over school rules (hair length for boys, school attire, etc.) as well as outstanding performances on the athletic field and personal achievements in the classroom. The football team, for example, under coaches Tom McCabe and Jim Anderson, compiled a 7-1-1- record with a single loss to Corning West being the team’s first loss in 16 games. The girls basketball team in their first year in the SVIAA finished their season with a 9-0 record under coach Edith Conroy.
The Railway Age story explains how “inter-shop transport” of materials at the massive Sayre Shops saved the company time and money.
“At Sayre, Pa., where the system shops and general store of the Lehigh Valley are located, all transportation of company materials not requiring rail movements have been consolidated into a single unified system of material deliveries and inter-shop transport,” stated the October 13, 1928 Railway Age. Two photographs accompany the article including one company photograph showing a gasoline-powered tractor hauling barrels on five steel trailers.
Coach Fran Hunt’s seniors on the 1965 Sayre High School baseball team are shown in a photograph. The seniors included Robert Setzer, Timothy O’Mara, Paul Chestnut, Richard Villanti, Russell Ellers and Albert Cryder.
The reminiscences of Katherine Goodall, shared in a 1941 newspaper article, include the times in Sayre’s early history before the formation of the Sayre Water Company in 1881.
“Many people living in homes closer to the ponds in Sayre had to carry pails of pond water to their homes for domestic use,” states the article by Sayre historian Jim Nobles. “At that time, the largest pond was known as Hayden’s Pond. Today, one part of that pond is known as Packer Pond, the pond nearest the hospital. Separated from it by West Lockhart Street is Island Pond, surrounded by Brock Street, Stevenson Street and North Wilbur Avenue.”
Mrs. Goodall died on May 8, 1943 at the age of 92.
The Sayre Historical Society is a member-supported non-profit organization that receives funding from the Bradford County United Way and the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
