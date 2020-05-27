WAVERLY — The Village of Waverly is currently offering a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Business Loan Program in order to help local businesses get through the pandemic.
“The purpose of the program is to assist businesses located in the Village of Waverly who have been negatively impacted by reduction and/or shut down by the Coronavirus/COVID-19 Pandemic,” a press release said.
Loan application and guidelines are available by emailing Clerk/Treasurer Michele Wood at mwood@villageofwaverly.com or by contacting Village Hall at 607-565-8106.
The guidelines for the program are as follows:
1. Interest rate will be at 0%.
2. Maximum amount of loan is $2,400.
3. Loans are only to be used for business expenses, and not for personal use.
4. Application period will be from May 15, 2020 until July 31, 2020.
5. Borrower is required to sign a promissory note that guarantees payback.
6. Payback of loan will start on January 1, 2021. The term will be up to 24 months. Payments must be made monthly, and payoff can be done at any time.
7. The loan application will be reviewed by the Village Loan Committee, and approved by the Board of Trustees at their regularly scheduled meeting. Board of Trustee meetings are held every 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month.
8. A Conflict of Interest Disclosure form needs to be read, sign, and returned with application.
9. The Board of Trustees reserves the right to amend this program as necessary.
10. Please contact the Clerk’s Office at 607-565-8106 if you have any questions or concerns.
