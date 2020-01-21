ATHENS — The Athens Area School District is looking to improve communications — and one way they will do that is through a student-led social media effort.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage announced over the weekend that the school district now features an Instagram page, which will be managed by the marketing class at Athens High.
“As a result of some amazing work by our Marketing class students, who analyzed how our district could reach a larger population with our communication efforts, the district is starting an Athens Area Instagram Account,” Stage said in an email. “This account will be managed by the marketing class under close supervision of Mr. (Brady) Liechty and Administration.”
The same students who will run the account got the word out by producing a press release on the new Instagram endeavor, according to Stage.
“How up to date are you on the school district and the community? The Marketing class at AAHS is creating and maintaining an Instagram social media page to represent Arts, Academics, and Athletics of the AASD,” the press release said. “The new Instagram page plans to focus content on the positive activities taking place throughout the schools and community — highlighting classroom achievements, student arts, extracurricular activities, and athletics.”
The school district believes the Instagram page will help improve communication throughout the community.
“Communication throughout any organization is always a challenge and the school district feels the new Instagram page will be a step to advance its communication while obtaining one of its strategic goals,” the release said.
The Instagram page — which can be found under @AthensAreaSD — was up and running on Friday, Jan. 17.
“We encourage you to Follow the new @AthensAreaSD Instagram page to see all the great things happening throughout the school district,” the press release said.
Stage is thrilled to see the students take the lead on this new project.
“I am so proud of this student-driven district initiative,” Stage said.
