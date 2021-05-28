WAVERLY — The Waverly Central School District held its inaugural career fair on Wednesday, with more than 55 local and regional businesses in attendance, along with students from several area districts.
The career fair was put together by Assistant Principal Ryan Alo as an extension of the school’s work-based learning program, which he said is “designed to connect students with business.”
“We want to take students and give them real life, hands-on opportunities to work in the workforce,” said Alo. “But it starts here with our school-based enterprise program.”
Alo went on to explain how among other operations in the program, the school has a coffee shop and cafe staffed entirely by students.
“They’re the ones making the food, they’re the ones delivering the food in the building, they’re the ones taking orders,” said Alo. “They’re the ones managing, they’re the ones hiring, they’re the ones interviewing, they’re the ones doing inventory, they’re the ones doing the finances.”
Alo said that these same students in the work-based learning program became the backbone of the career fair, helping everything to run smoothly.
“When we have a big event like this, those students transition to an event planning standpoint and are able to then take what we are trying to teach them at the school level and then we are absolutely letting them practice it in reality,” Alo said.
While the event was originally set to take place outside at the school’s track, it was moved inside to the gymnasium for fear of inclement weather later in the day. But despite this and other small hurdles that arose, Alo was pleased with the outcome of the event.
“The feedback we’ve been getting from businesses has been overwhelmingly strong,” said Alo. “They’re excited about connecting with students and building that workforce.”
He went on to say that businesses were eager to take part, with some only contacting him the day before or the day of the event.
“We absolutely welcomed them,” said Alo.
One such late entry was Elderwood, whose Waverly facility is right across the street from the high school.
“This is amazing, it’s awesome,” said Elderwood’s Senior Talent Acquisition Strategist Erin Schiavone. “It’s great to see all the kids that are graduating and that they’re just excited to figure out what they want to do in life.”
Schiavone, who drove down from Elderwood’s administrative services department in Buffalo, was happy to see the turnout of students.
“I like to see all the participation with the kids,” said Schiavone. “They seem really interested.”
Guthrie Recruiter Tricia Hughey was also pleasantly surprised by the number of students in attendance.
“I realized this morning that they were bringing the students in from other high schools, which is really great,” said Hughey. “And they’re asking really good questions.”
According to Alo, many students he had spoken to weren’t aware of many of the businesses at the event.
“By even just bringing the businesses to the school we’re building those connections,” said Alo. “What we’re doing is we’re planting that seed, saying you don’t necessarily have to leave the greater Valley region to go find a career job.”
While the event was also open to the general public, Alo said he only saw a couple dozen non-students throughout the day.
“The response from the general public has been low, but still higher than I actually anticipated,” said Alo. “I just didn’t know what to expect.”
Alo looks forward to next year’s career fair building on the success of the first.
“Year two I think is when we’re going to start to see that investment pay off,” said Alo. “We’re just going to see that graph increase over time of students making those connections with places of employment to stay local, either after high school graduation or coming back to work after college.”
