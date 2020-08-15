ATHENS — A community blood drive will be held in honor of Ariah Cook on Monday at the Athens Area High School’s old gym.
Cook passed away in March at the age of six after courageously battling cancer.
“Come and donate blood in loving memory of Ariah and send loving wishes for a happy heavenly 7th birthday,” the poster promoting the blood drive says.
The blood drive, which is being sponsored by the group Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone, will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. at the high school.
In order to maintain social distancing, scheduled appointments are strongly recommended, according to organizers.
To schedule an appointment contact Tracey Weldy at tweldy104@gmail.com or call 570-529-3295. People can also visit redcrossblood.org and enter “Athens.”
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.
