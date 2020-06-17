A pair of local children wanted to show some support for police officers in the Valley area as they donated gift baskets, along with hand-written thank you cards, to the Sayre and Waverly police departments on Monday morning.
Blake Dolinich, who will be a first grader in Waverly next year, and JoJo Bean, who will be in the third grade in Athens, decided to give thanks to local police officers during a time when law enforcement is facing scrutiny across the country.
The baskets were filled with drinks and snacks for the officers to enjoy.
