A pair of local children wanted to show some support for police officers in the Valley area as they donated gift baskets, along with hand-written thank you cards, to the Sayre and Waverly police departments on Monday morning.

Blake Dolinich, who will be a first grader in Waverly next year, and JoJo Bean, who will be in the third grade in Athens, decided to give thanks to local police officers during a time when law enforcement is facing scrutiny across the country.

The baskets were filled with drinks and snacks for the officers to enjoy.

