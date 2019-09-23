TOWANDA — Biographies have been announced for Athens and Sayre students competing in the 2020 Outstanding Young Woman program, to be held Sept. 28 at the Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School auditorium. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. and will be hosted by Ashlee Newton, the 2019 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman. Co-host will be Dr. Gabrielle Gaustad, the 2000 Bradford-Sullivan Counties Outstanding Young Woman.
Samantha Markle is the daughter of Allen and Paula Umber and is representing Athens Area High School. Samantha is a member of the National Honor Society and the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society and is also active in the student council. A participant in the school’s History Club, she has donated many hours to their Kids Night Out event and is a teen helper at Vacation Bible School and her church’s nursery center.
She also volunteers her time at the Sayre Healthcare Center and as assistant coach for the Valley Youth Soccer program. Samantha is competitive on both her school’s soccer and track teams, advancing to both NTL and District championships. In 2019, she was recognized as All-County Athlete in track, placing third in the 4x400 relay and sixth in the triple jump at Districts.
For the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, Samantha will sing “Dear Future Husband” by Meghan Trainor. She is undecided on a college at this time.
Emily Brion is the daughter of Robert and Kimberly Brion and is representing Sayre High School. Her extracurricular activities include football cheerleading, softball, and also volleyball, for which she was named Most Versatile Player. A consecutive honor roll achiever, Emily is a member of the National Honor Society and serves as her class’ vice president. During her junior year, she was elected secretary of the FBLA, and has consistently placed in both regional and state FBLA competitions. Emily’s love of animals has led to many hours spent volunteering at the Athens Animal Hospital, the SPCA, and the East Smithfield Animal Care Sanctuary.
She is also passionate about photography, and was selected to receive the Hard Work and Creative Vision Award for her digital photographs. Emily will present a slideshow of her photographs to complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program.
Upon graduation, she would like to attend Penn State, Cornell, or the University of Pennsylvania, with the career goal of becoming a veterinarian.
Representing Athens Area High School, Emily Canavan is the daughter of Michael and Leslie Canavan. She has consistently achieved honor roll status and is a member of the National Honor Society and the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society. Emily is also a four-year member of the Art Club and is president of the Creative Writing Club. She enjoys giving back to her community by volunteering at the Epiphany School food drive each week, and she has also volunteered at the Souper Bowl to benefit the Athens Art Club. An actor with the Winding River Players, Emily also assistant directs their shows with part of the proceeds donated to Grace Connection.
To complete the Creative and Performing Arts portion of the program, she will be reciting a monologue titled “Un-chatty Cathy.” Emily would like to attend Lycoming College to become a special education teacher.
