Due to being indexed incorrectly in the Bradford County Recorder’s office, one property transfer was printed incorrectly in Wednesday’s Morning Times.

Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Debby Phillips, to Midfirst Bank of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $900.41. The names John McGrath and Judy McGrath should not have been part of the transaction.

The Times regrets the error.

