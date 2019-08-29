Due to being indexed incorrectly in the Bradford County Recorder’s office, one property transfer was printed incorrectly in Wednesday’s Morning Times.
Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Debby Phillips, to Midfirst Bank of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $900.41. The names John McGrath and Judy McGrath should not have been part of the transaction.
The Times regrets the error.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.