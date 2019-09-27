TIOGA — Tioga High School Principal Josh Roe described himself as “on cloud nine” Friday following the announcement from the U.S. Department of Education that Tioga High School was named as a 2019 National Blue Ribbon school.
Specifically, the high school was selected as an Exemplary High Performing School, one of only five high schools in New York state, and one of just 362 other schools in the country.
According to the department of education, the blue ribbon program “recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students either achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.”
“Since 1982, the U.S. Department of Education has sought out and celebrated great American school,” department officials stated. “The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content.”
“It’s just an incredible achievement by our teachers and students,” Roe said. “The blue ribbon program is a two-year process, and federal officials examine the data and check us to make sure we’re not just a one-year blip. And we did even a little bit better this year than we did two years ago.”
Roe explained that officials look at several academic metrics throughout the process, including 10 Regents exams, pass rates and graduation rates.
In the case of Tioga, Roe noted that the high school students typically boast a 92.4 percent pass rate over the past two years in those 10 Regents exams, with 44 percent of them scoring at a master level.
Additionally, the graduation rate of Tioga High School hovers around 95 percent, said Roe.
“I completely attribute that to my teachers and staff connecting with our students in such a way that they can motivate them to reach their full potential,” Roe said.
The principal added that the high school has had 16 students earn their associates degrees while in high school; 76 percent have enrolled in two- and four-year colleges, nine percent have gone on to trade schools; and 8 percent enter the military.
While Roe is extremely proud of the accomplishments of his students, he also could not give enough credit to the teachers and staff at the school.
“I can go on and on bragging about my staff here,” he said. “They are the most impressive group of individuals I have ever met, and I come to work in awe of them day after day. Everywhere I walk, there are examples of why Tioga Central High School has earned the Blue Ribbon status. Teachers working with small groups of kids during their lunch, Coaches developing young men and women who not only learn to operate as a team, but take responsibility for their own actions, support staff who have taken kids out of bad home situations or taken kids under their wings to get them motivated to reach their goals, the list could go on and on.
“It is a district filled with individuals that dedicate their lives to the students, and a community that not only supports them, but also appreciates the level of effort this staff puts forth for their children,” Roe continued. “This award is unbelievably special to me because it is the State of New York that recognized what is happening within these walls and nominated Tioga Central High School to the United States Department of Education for just how impressive the teachers, staff and students are here. It is not just the words of a proud principal — it is outside observers taking notice. We are, and always will be, a family.”
School officials will formally accept the award at a ceremony in Washington DC in November.
